DUBAI Jan 12 Petrochemical stocks weighed on Saudi Arabia's bourse on Tuesday, erasing the previous day's gains as oil slumped towards $30, while Egypt's benchmark extended losses.

Brent crude was down 2.1 percent at $30.90 at 0825 GMT as analysts scrambled to cut their 2016 oil price forecasts and traders bet on further price falls.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark fell to 2.0 percent to 6,037 points, within about 70 points of a new four-year low and erasing Monday's brief rebound.

Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) - the Gulf's largest listed company - tumbled 3.9 percent. SABIC had risen by a similar percentage on Monday after it said production at an affiliate's plant would start in 2017.

National Industrialization Co (Tasnee), another Saudi petrochemical producer, fell 1.6 percent. The company expects to cut costs to improve profitability, its chief executive said on Monday.

These declines helped drag Saudi's petrochemical sector 3.1 percent lower. The oil-linked industry, which makes up more than one-fifth of the total market value, has recently been the biggest influence on the main benchmark's performance.

Further declines in crude prices - which are down more than 20 percent in 2016 - have led investors to dump petrochemical stocks even though valuations are seen as attractive.

Alandalus Property, which listed on the bourse on Tuesday, rose 10 percent - the maximum daily gain - to 19.80 riyals ($5.28) in the first minutes of trade.

The newest constituent to the real estate sector offered 30 percent of its 70,000,000 shares in an initial public offering at 18 riyals per share ($4.80).

Egypt's index declined 1.6 percent as all 20 of the traded stocks fell more than 1 percent. The market is down 7.1 percent in 2016.

GB Auto and Arabia Investments Development Financial headed losers, falling 7.0 abd 3.8 percent respectively.

($1 = 3.7535 riyals) (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Matt Smith)