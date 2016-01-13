DUBAI Jan 13 Saudi Arabia and Egypt's stock
markets climbed in early trade on Wednesday as petrochemical
stocks supported Riyadh's bourse following a slight rebound in
oil prices and some buyers returned to Cairo.
Brent oil, the crude benchmark that most shapes
Gulf investor sentiment, bounced back from near $30 a barrel to
trade at $31.53 at 0903 GMT.
Saudi Arabia's index advanced 0.9 percent to 6,124
points in first 10 minutes of trade but lost some steam and fell
to a low of 6,058 before bouncing back. The bourse was up 0.7
percent as of 0908 GMT, pulling away from Tuesday's four-year
low.
Most petrochemical stocks climbed, with sector heavyweight
Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) the main support. The
stock touched a high of 69.25 riayls, but was traded at 68.25 at
0838 GMT, a 1.1 percent rise.
Saudi Kayan jumped 3.3 percent as investors
welcomed a lower-than-expected impact on the petrochemical
producer's production costs from changes to energy and gas
feedstock prices.
Retail sector stocks were a mixed bag ahead of earnings
season. The consumer sector, usually a defensive play because of
its greater resilience during broader market corrections, has
been caught in the recent sell-off.
"Valuations in the consumer cyclical sector have come down
because of price corrections and some stocks are trading at
attractive levels," said a note by Saudi's Fransi Capital.
Stock performance divergence across sectors should become
more obvious as earnings are reported, the note added.
Jarir Marketing, a mid-cap stationery and
electronics retailer, has already reported a 1.1 percent
increase in fourth-quarter profit, in line with analyst
expectations.
Jarir was down 2.5 percent in Wednesday trade, but other
consumer plays have garnered some strength, with Saudi Company
for Hardware (SACO), a small-cap harware store,
advancing 1.1 percent. SACO said it plans to increase its number
of stores in the main Saudi cities.
Egypt's main benchmark climbed 0.3 percent in thin
trade. Some buying interest returned after a weak start to 2016,
with the index still down 7.5 percent this year.
The top gainer was Pioneers Holding Company, which
advanced 3.5 percent. The company is expected to float part of
its real estate portfolio in the first half of 2016.
"Our valuation for Pionner Holding implies a strong 'buy'
given the prelude to an anticipated spin off or initial public
offering of its real estate portfolio in 2016," Cairo-based
Naeem Brokerage said in a note.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Matt Smith)