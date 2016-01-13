* Egypt tumbles 4 pct as foreign traders exit
* Small and mid-cap stocks main drag Saudi to 51-mth low
* Qatar, UAE bourses also fail to hold onto early-session
gains
* Oman in biggest drop since August
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, Jan 13 Egypt's index made its
largest decline in two months to slump to a 25-month low on
Wednesday as foreign funds sold stocks, while most Middle East
bourses also fell after giving back early-session gains.
Cairo's benchmark dropped 4.0 percent to 6,205
points with all 29 traded stocks down more than 1 percent.
The index is down 11.4 percent this year and its close was
its lowest since late 2013.
The bourse had risen initially, but then plunged suddenly.
"The mid-session sell-off was largely unexpected and caught
us off guard," said a Cairo-based stock trader. "The sharp price
correction could have been caused by foreign funds which are
exiting their positions."
Foreigners were net sellers for a fourth day, bourse data
showed.
Saudi Arabia's bourse fell 0.5 percent to its lowest
finish since October 2011. Half-way through the session, the
mood also turned negative as small and mid-cap stocks were
aggressively sold.
Petrochemical stocks were mixed, with sector heavyweight
Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) up 1.5 percent.
Saudi Kayan jumped 4.1 percent as investors
welcomed a lower-than-expected impact on its production costs
from changes to energy and feedstock prices.
Small and mid-cap stocks nose dived to ultimately drag down
the bourse.
Some insurance companies - which are considered speculative
stocks - such as Al Sagr Cooperative and Solidarity
Saudi Takaful each tumbled more than 10 percent.
"Traders were cashing out of illiquid stocks because they
aren't offering investors attractive valuations, even after the
recent sharp price corrections," said a Riyadh-based portfolio
manager.
UAE, QATAR
Bourses in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar also failed to
hold onto early gains, indicating little investor confidence in
a sustained rebound.
Doha's exchange fell 0.8 percent to a 28-month low.
Lenders Qatar Islamic Bank and Masraf Al Rayan
each lost more than 3 percent.
"There is little fresh money entering the markets and what
is creating the unsustainable bounces are the day traders
chasing a quick profit," said an Abu Dhabi based analyst.
Dubai's index managed to close near-flat after it
briefly dipped into negative territory.
Losers outnumbered gainers 15 to 13, but banks helped steady
the bourse. Emirates NBD jumped 1.5 percent in
unusually high volumes and Dubai Islamic Bank climbed
0.2 percent.
National Bank of Oman tumbled 5.4 percent. The
lender on Tuesday posted a 29 percent rise in fourth-quarter net
profit.
Muscat's index fell 1.7 percent, its largest decline
since August 2015.
(Editing by Matt Smith)