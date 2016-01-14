DUBAI Jan 14 Middle East stock markets may
imitate a sell-off on Asian bourses on Thursday after Brent oil
dipped below $30 a barrel, though Saudi Arabia's banks may find
some buying support from better-than-expected earnings.
Brent edged down to $29.73 a barrel early on
Thursday, marking a fresh 12-year low. MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, which
regained some strength on Wednesday, has again been hit by
worries about the global economy and is down 1.5 percent.
But two major Saudi lenders, National Commercial Bank
and Banque Saudi Fransi, beat analysts'
forecasts.
NCB made a net profit of 2.13 billion riyals ($568 million)
in the three months to Dec. 31, 16.6 percent up from the same
period of 2014 and higher than the 1.95 billion riyal average
forecast of three analysts polled by Reuters.
Fransi made a profit of 950 million riyals in the three
months to Dec. 31, 11.6 percent up from the same period a year
earlier. Seven analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average
forecast the bank would make a quarterly profit of 891.8 million
riyals.
However, the balance sheets of both lenders recorded falls
in deposits in the last three months of 2015, showing how lower
oil prices are squeezing lenders' liquidity. Shares in NCB and
Fransi are down more than 12 percent this year.
The fresh lows in crude prices may hurt Saudi petrochemical
stocks, which finished on a strong footing on Wednesday despite
the Saudi bourse falling to its lowest close since
October 2011.
"The recent price corrections could make some petrochemical
stocks an attractive buy for long-only fund managers, but in the
short term the stocks may fluctuate as Brent prices remain
weak," said Santhosh Balakrishnan, equity analyst at Riyad
Capital.
In Qatar, the Gulf's largest lender, Qatar National Bank
, reported a 5.3 percent increase in fourth-quarter net
profit on Wednesday to 2.58 billion riyals ($708.6 million). The
average forecast of three analysts polled by Reuters had been
for a profit of 2.74 billion riyals. QNB shares are down 10
percent this year.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)