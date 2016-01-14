DUBAI Jan 14 Middle East stock markets may imitate a sell-off on Asian bourses on Thursday after Brent oil dipped below $30 a barrel, though Saudi Arabia's banks may find some buying support from better-than-expected earnings.

Brent edged down to $29.73 a barrel early on Thursday, marking a fresh 12-year low. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan, which regained some strength on Wednesday, has again been hit by worries about the global economy and is down 1.5 percent.

But two major Saudi lenders, National Commercial Bank and Banque Saudi Fransi, beat analysts' forecasts.

NCB made a net profit of 2.13 billion riyals ($568 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, 16.6 percent up from the same period of 2014 and higher than the 1.95 billion riyal average forecast of three analysts polled by Reuters.

Fransi made a profit of 950 million riyals in the three months to Dec. 31, 11.6 percent up from the same period a year earlier. Seven analysts surveyed by Reuters had on average forecast the bank would make a quarterly profit of 891.8 million riyals.

However, the balance sheets of both lenders recorded falls in deposits in the last three months of 2015, showing how lower oil prices are squeezing lenders' liquidity. Shares in NCB and Fransi are down more than 12 percent this year.

The fresh lows in crude prices may hurt Saudi petrochemical stocks, which finished on a strong footing on Wednesday despite the Saudi bourse falling to its lowest close since October 2011.

"The recent price corrections could make some petrochemical stocks an attractive buy for long-only fund managers, but in the short term the stocks may fluctuate as Brent prices remain weak," said Santhosh Balakrishnan, equity analyst at Riyad Capital.

In Qatar, the Gulf's largest lender, Qatar National Bank , reported a 5.3 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit on Wednesday to 2.58 billion riyals ($708.6 million). The average forecast of three analysts polled by Reuters had been for a profit of 2.74 billion riyals. QNB shares are down 10 percent this year. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)