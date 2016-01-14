DUBAI Jan 14 Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and
Egypt fell sharply early on Thursday after Brent oil dropped
below $30 a barrel to 12-year lows and global equity markets
resumed their downtrend.
Petrochemical stocks pulled the Saudi stock index
2.0 percent lower in the first half hour of trade. Saudi Kayan
Petrochemical tumbled 6.4 percent after it reported a
net loss for the fourth quarter - its largest since it listed in
2007, according to a note by NCB Capital.
The company is an affiliate of Saudi Basic Industries Corp
(SABIC), whose shares fell 2.2 percent.
Major lenders National Commercial Bank and Banque
Saudi Fransi rose 1.0 and 0.2 percent respectively
after their quarterly earnings beat forecasts.
But the balance sheets of both recorded falls in deposits in
the last three months of 2015, showing how lower oil prices are
squeezing lenders' liquidity.
Food producer Halwani Brothers climbed 5.0 percent
after reporting a 63 percent rise in net profit.
Cairo's benchmark index extended Wednesday's sharp
sell-off, falling 3.1 percent and taking its yearly losses to
around 14 percent.
All stocks retreated as foreign funds resumed Wednesday's
aggressive redemptions. Western asset managers' favourites
Commercial International Bank and Global Telecom
tumbled 4.5 and 2.9 percent.
"The local and regional traders are too scared to enter and
buy up the stocks that are being dumped, because they are
waiting for the panic sell-off triggered by the foreign funds to
settle," said a Cairo-based trader.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and John
Stonestreet)