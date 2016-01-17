DUBAI Jan 17 A fresh tumble in oil and global
equity prices looks set to keep Middle East Stock markets on the
defensive on Sunday.
Brent oil slumped more than 6 percent to settle below $29 a
barrel on Friday, capping a 13 percent decline for the week. The
Dow Jones industrial average plunged 2.4 percent on
Friday.
Some technical indicators suggest Middle East bourses may
now be oversold on a longer-term view - the 14-month relative
strength index for the Saudi stock index is at its
lowest level since at least 1999 - but there are no signs of any
imminent rebound, and until oil and global equities stabilise,
any recovery may be impossible.
Heavy selling of Egyptian stocks by foreign investors on
Friday showed foreigners are exiting the region - partly because
of geopolitics, but mainly because of concern about the global
economic picture and the downtrend in emerging markets.
Most Gulf stock markets are not as vulnerable to a pull-out
of foreign money since they are dominated by local retail
investors, but the lack of buying interest among foreign
institutions may still have a psychological impact.
Saudi Arabian petrochemical firms continue to report poor
earnings and with oil still sliding, earnings may have room to
deteriorate further.
Saudi Arabia Fertilizers Co said its
fourth-quarter profit fell 51.4 percent to 379 million riyals
($101.1 million), short of analysts' average forecast of 474.4
million riyals.
Yanbu National Petrochemical Co posted a fourth
straight quarterly profit decline, with net income falling 36.4
percent to 393.1 million riyals, although this beat the average
analyst estimate of 345.8 million riyals.
The lifting of economic sanctions on Iran, announced on
Saturday, is positive for Dubai, which is expected to benefit
from increased Iranian trade and through its role as a business
hub for Iran.
A handful of stocks in the region - port operator DP World
, low-cost airline Air Arabia and Kuwaiti
logistics firm Agility - have benefited in the past
from hopes for greater Iranian business. However, the gloomy
global market mood, and the uncertain geopolitical environment
in the Gulf, may outweigh the positives for now.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)