DUBAI Jan 17 A fresh tumble in oil and global equity prices looks set to keep Middle East Stock markets on the defensive on Sunday.

Brent oil slumped more than 6 percent to settle below $29 a barrel on Friday, capping a 13 percent decline for the week. The Dow Jones industrial average plunged 2.4 percent on Friday.

Some technical indicators suggest Middle East bourses may now be oversold on a longer-term view - the 14-month relative strength index for the Saudi stock index is at its lowest level since at least 1999 - but there are no signs of any imminent rebound, and until oil and global equities stabilise, any recovery may be impossible.

Heavy selling of Egyptian stocks by foreign investors on Friday showed foreigners are exiting the region - partly because of geopolitics, but mainly because of concern about the global economic picture and the downtrend in emerging markets.

Most Gulf stock markets are not as vulnerable to a pull-out of foreign money since they are dominated by local retail investors, but the lack of buying interest among foreign institutions may still have a psychological impact.

Saudi Arabian petrochemical firms continue to report poor earnings and with oil still sliding, earnings may have room to deteriorate further.

Saudi Arabia Fertilizers Co said its fourth-quarter profit fell 51.4 percent to 379 million riyals ($101.1 million), short of analysts' average forecast of 474.4 million riyals.

Yanbu National Petrochemical Co posted a fourth straight quarterly profit decline, with net income falling 36.4 percent to 393.1 million riyals, although this beat the average analyst estimate of 345.8 million riyals.

The lifting of economic sanctions on Iran, announced on Saturday, is positive for Dubai, which is expected to benefit from increased Iranian trade and through its role as a business hub for Iran.

A handful of stocks in the region - port operator DP World , low-cost airline Air Arabia and Kuwaiti logistics firm Agility - have benefited in the past from hopes for greater Iranian business. However, the gloomy global market mood, and the uncertain geopolitical environment in the Gulf, may outweigh the positives for now. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)