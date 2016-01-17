* Brent oil below $29 hits sentiment hard
* Lifting of sanctions on Iran fuels fear of further slide
* Risk of state spending cuts beyond current austerity steps
* Saudi falls 5.4 percent in almost indiscriminate selling
* Egypt closes well off lows as foreigners buy
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Jan 17 Middle East stock markets plunged
to new multi-year lows on Sunday, with Saudi Arabia tumbling
more than 5 percent, as a fresh slide of oil prices and declines
in global equities triggered panic selling.
Many institutional investors were taken aback by the extent
of Sunday's losses in the Gulf, the almost indiscriminate tone
of the selling, and the lack of buying support in the market
even when valuations reached low levels.
Sentiment was hit hard by Brent oil's 6 percent drop on
Friday to settle below $29 a barrel, bringing its decline for
the week to 13 percent. Saturday's lifting of sanctions on Iran
could in the short term push oil down further, as additional
Iranian supply arrives in the global market.
Gulf Arab governments have been putting in place austerity
policies to stabilise government finances in an era of cheap
oil. But the latest drop of oil prices, if sustained, could
force another, more severe round of austerity.
Saudi Arabia's 2016 state budget, for example, was based on
an average Brent oil price of about $40, analysts believe. If
oil stays at current levels, additional spending cuts could slow
economic growth further - conceivably threatening a recession.
"We will probably need a stabilisation of stock markets in
China and the U.S., and of oil, before we see much buying in
this region," said Sebastien Henin, head of asset management at
The National Investor in Abu Dhabi.
He said valuations of some stocks in the Gulf had become
very attractive, and dividend yields were "amazing" at more than
5 percent across the region, but these factors were being
ignored in the face of an uncertain global environment.
The Saudi stock index tumbled 5.4 percent, its
largest drop since last August, to 5,520 points, its lowest
close since March 2011. That brought its losses so far this year
to 20 percent.
Only one stock rose - oil shipper Bahri, which
swung wildly in its heaviest trade since December 2014 and
closed 5.9 percent higher - while 165 stocks fell.
Second- or third-tier speculative stocks favoured by local
retail investors were hardest hit because of margin calls.
Petrochemical blue chip Saudi Basic Industries lost
3.0 percent.
Dubai's economy stands to benefit from the lifting of
sanctions against Iran because the emirate is a hub for Iranian
business. But that prospect didn't aid the market on Sunday, as
the index slid 4.6 percent to 2,685 points, its lowest
level since September 2013, bringing this year's losses to 15
percent.
Blue chip Emaar Properties slipped 3.9 percent and
construction firm Drake & Scull plunged its 10 percent
daily limit to a record low of 0.32 dirham. Austerity policies
in the region may add to pressure on construction firms, which
have already been struggling with competition and high costs.
Air Arabia, which could enjoy more air traffic to
Iran after the lifting of sanctions, dropped 3.1 percent while
port operator DP World, which may handle more trade,
slipped 3.9 percent.
Abu Dhabi's index sank 4.2 percent, led by real
estate firms and banks; blue chip Aldar Properties
lost 7.0 percent.
Qatar's index tumbled 7.2 percent as drilling rig
provider Gulf International Services, the most heavily
traded stock, plunged 8.6 percent.
In an austerity step, the Qatari government raised domestic
gasoline prices by 30 percent at the end of last week, though
they remain among the lowest in the world.
Egypt dropped 1.7 percent to 5,760 points, though
it finished well off its intra-day low of 5,526 points after
bargain-hunting by non-Arab foreign investors, who drove the
market down late last week but were net buyers on Sunday,
exchange data showed.
Commercial International Bank, a favourite of
foreigners, fell sharply in early trade but closed 2.8 percent
higher.
Investors also bought major investment firm Qalaa Holdings
at its lows, and it closed 2.5 percent higher after
losing 8.3 percent on Thursday.
