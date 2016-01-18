DUBAI Jan 18 Middle East stock markets may face
further declines on Monday after oil slumped as much as 4
percent and Asian shares slid to their lowest level since late
2011.
Brent crude tumbled to its lowest level since 2003
as the market braced for a jump in Iranian exports after the
lifting of sanctions against the country at the weekend. The
global benchmark fell to $27.67 a barrel in early Monday Asian
trade, though it subsequently recovered slightly.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 1.0 percent in early trade, extending its
fall so far this month to over 11 percent. Japan's Nikkei
tumbled as much as 2.8 percent to a one-year low.
Most Gulf bourses have already dropped steeply to levels
where valuations are not expensive and dividend yields are
attractive; the Saudi index is down 20 percent so far
this year. Normally, a bargain-hunting rebound might be
expected.
But in the absence of a stable oil price, many fund managers
say they cannot call a bottom for the markets. Most Gulf
exchanges do not allow short-selling, so short-covering rallies
are not in prospect.
"We are navigating uncharted waters," said a Riyadh-based
portfolio manager.
"Earnings results, which so far have hurt petrochemical
stocks with some bright spots for some banks and food producers,
are being largely ignored because oil and the overall gloom in
global equities are taking over."
Saudi Arabia's largest stock by market value, Saudi Basic
Industries Corp, reported a 29.4 percent drop in
fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday due to lower prices for its
products, particularly metals. SABIC made a net profit of 3.08
billion riyals ($821 million); analysts polled by Reuters had on
average forecast 4.18 billion riyals.
The exclusive oil shipper for Saudi Aramco, National
Shipping Co (Bahri), reported a huge jump in
fourth-quarter net profit on Sunday after the market close. The
stock could therefore find some buying interest; it jumped 5.9
percent on Sunday, becoming the only Saudi stock to
rise.
From a valuations perspective Gulf stocks are now attractive
compared to their developed markets counterparts, but these
numbers mask the fact that consensus growth projections for
oil-exporting countries are overly optimistic, said a note by
Deutsche Bank.
"Given the prospect of budgetary and spending cuts in 2016,
such growth (in earnings) seems quite challenging in our view,
and hence downward consensus revisions are likely," it said.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)