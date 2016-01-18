* Saudi's SABIC slumps 3.5 pct on poor earnings
* Saudi's Bahri sinks 10 pct, erasing prior day's gains
* Egypt rebounds as local and regional traders buy on dips
* Early gains in Dubai, Qatar fizzle out
* Dubai's largest bank jumps as results beat expectations
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, Jan 18 Gulf stock markets stabilised on
Monday after registering heavy losses the previous few days, but
the mood remained nervous after Brent oil briefly
slumped below $28 a barrel to its lowest level since 2003.
The Saudi benchmark, which had tumbled 5.4 percent
on Sunday, flip-flopped between positive and negative territory
before closing 0.1 percent higher.
Saudi Basic Industries Corp, the kingdom's largest
company by market value, fell as low as 60.00 riyals after
reporting a 29.4 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit
caused by lower prices for its products, missing analysts'
forecasts. But it came off its low to close at 63.00 riyals, a
3.5 percent decline.
National Shipping Co (Bahri), the exclusive oil
shipper for oil giant Saudi Aramco, fell 10 percent in a second
day of heavy trade. Bahri had gained 5.9 percent on Sunday
before reporting a huge jump in fourth-quarter net profit that
exceeded analysts' forecasts.
Most other oil-linked stocks also retreated as petrochemical
companies' earnings were weak and crude prices continued to test
fresh lows.
But the banking sector, the largest sector by value on the
exchange, firmed with Riyad Bank rising 1.4 percent.
The kingdom's fourth-largest lender by assets said it had
reached a preliminary agreement to sell land in the second
largest city, Jeddah, for 202.5 million riyals ($54 million).
Saudi Electricity Co jumped 5.8 percent. The
largest utility company in the Gulf reportd a loss of 1.45
billion riyals in the three months to Dec. 31, compared with a
loss of 1.8 billion riyals in the same period a year earlier.
Analysts polled by Reuters had estimated SEC would lose 1.4
billion riyals.
"The year-on-year improvement in net income is because of
the impact of the one-off losses in the fourth quarter of 2014,"
NCB Capital said in a note.
Some bargain-hunters bought mid-cap stocks that had tumbled
this year. Knowledge Economic City and Emaar Economic
City, developers of new urban areas in the kingdom,
rose 2.4 and 5.5 percent respectively.
Egypt's main index rebounded 3.1 percent, trimming
this year's losses to 15.2 percent as most stocks advanced more
than 1.0 percent.
Foreign fund managers, who have been aggressively cashing
out of Cairo's market, remained net sellers on Monday, bourse
data showed. But local and regional investors bought on dips.
The two most traded stocks were Orascom Telecom
and investment firm Qalaa Holdings, which surged 5.8
and 8.3 percent.
UAE, QATAR
Dubai's index could not sustain an early rebound,
closing 0.3 percent down at 2,678 points, off its intra-day high
of 2,756. Gainers outnumbered losers 20 to 11, however.
Builders Arabtec and Drake & Scull
advanced 1.9 percent and 2.5 percent; Drake had hit a record low
on Sunday. Gulf General Investment, an industrial
conglomerate, was the top gainer, surging 6.6 percent in
unusually heavy trade.
Emirates NBD closed 0.9 percent higher at 6.50
dirhams, well off its high of 6.85 dirhams. Dubai's largest
lender posted a 74 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to
2.13 billion dirhams ($579.9 million); analysts at Beltone
Financial and HSBC had forecast 1.31 billion dirhams and 1.71
billion dirhams. It also recommended a higher annual dividend.
.
Air Arabia fell 2.4 percent in the heaviest trade
since November while Aramex, a freight and logistics
company, fell 3.6 percent to a five-month low.
Abu Dhabi's bourse erased most of its early gains but
still managed to close up 0.2 percent, trimming its losses this
year to 11.9 percent.
Blue-chip lenders First Gulf Bank and Abu Dhabi
Commercial Bank jumped 3.5 and 1.9 percent. Abu
Dhabi's banks have yet to report quarterly results, and some
investors bet ENBD's earnings showed potential for more positive
surprises among other lenders.
Other gainers included developer Aldar Properties,
which rose 4.3 percent, and small-cap construction materials
supplier Arkan Building Materials, which surged 10.8
percent.
In Qatar, the benchmark index edged down 0.1 percent
as early gains fizzled out; blue-chip banks sold off late in the
session.
"Investors remain nervous even though there are some
attractive buys. In the near term we will not be witnessing a
sustained rebound," one trader said.
Vodafone Qatar rose 3.7 percent while competitor
Ooredoo surged 6.1 percent.
(Editing by Andrew Torchia, Larry King)