DUBAI Jan 19 Gulf stock markets may edge up on Tuesday after oil prices and global bourses stabilised, which may give Gulf investors the courage to bargain-hunt for shares whose valuations have plunged in the past few weeks.

Brent crude is up 1.5 percent at $28.81 a barrel in Asian trade, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is up 0.2 percent.

The longer-term outlook for Gulf stock markets remains murky. Government spending cuts have yet to make themselves fully felt, while more austerity steps may be introduced if oil prices stay at current levels.

"We are not out of the woods," said a Jeddah-based investment advisor. "And we are certainly out of the oasis, when the region was awash with petrodollars.

"We are entering an era where companies are dealing with higher expenses, slowing demand and less support from the government."

But with the global picture calmer for now, some Gulf investors may resume trading on fundamentals and corporate news, eyeing corporate earnings announcements in particular.

Saudi Arabia's Alinma Bank may advance after the lender reported a 16.3 percent hike in fourth-quarter net profit on Monday. Profit in the three months to Dec. 31 was 386 million riyals ($103 million); analysts polled by Reuters had forecast on average 367.8 million riyals.

But Saudi British Bank, the kingdom's fifth-largest bank by assets, may come under pressure after it posted a 3.1 percent drop in fourth-quarter net profit to 939 million riyals. Analysts had forecast 1.04 billion riyals.

Alinma advanced 2.9 percent on Monday, taking its losses this year to 15.6 percent, while SABB was flat and is down 15.2 percent in 2016.

Although not all Saudi banks have reported fourth-quarter earnings, analysts believe the sector generally offers attractive vaulations in terms of earnings and dividend yields. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)