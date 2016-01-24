DUBAI Jan 24 Stock markets in the Middle East look set to bounce back on Sunday from their multi-year lows as oil prices rallied sharply above $30 per barrel and global bourses recovered at the end of last week.

Brent surged 10 percent to $32.18 a barrel on Friday, one of the biggest daily rallies ever, as bearish traders who had taken out record short positions scrambled to close them.

The benchmark S&P 500 U.S. equity index rallied 2 percent and registered its first positive week of 2016 and the Dow Jones industrial average rallied 1.33 percent. The MSCI All Country World Index rose 2.7 percent.

Since the start of the year, investors have hurried to cash out of stock markets whose economies are largely dependent on petrodollars after oil fell to a low of $27.10. Their worries were dented further by worries over a slowdown in the Chinese economy.

"Perceptions are just as important as fundamentals when markets are passing through an adjustment phase," said a Riyadh-based portfolio manager.

Earnings season has officially ended in Saudi Arabia, but some companies reported late on Thursday, before the rallies in oil and global stock markets.

Al Rajhi Bank, the kingdom's second-largest lender by assets, may trade higher after it reported a 28.2 percent rise in its fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday, beating analyst forecasts. The Islamic lender made 1.95 billion riyals ($519.6 million) compared to analysts forecasts of 1.67 billion riyals.

Mobily, an affiliate of the United Arab Emirates' Etisalat, made a net profit of 11 million riyals ($2.93 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, its first profit after nine quarters of losses. An analyst forecasted the mobile operator would make a quarterly profit of 125.1 million riyals.

Zain Saudi, another telecom operator, may also find buying interest after it reported a narrowed net loss in the fourth quarter from a year earlier. The company, 37-percent owned by Kuwait's Zain, made a net loss of 291 million riyals ($77.5 million). Two analysts forecasted Zain Saudi would make a loss of 247 million riyals and 232.7 million riyals respectively.

Major banks are expected to report earnings in the United Arab Emirates later this week.

"As oil and global markets lick their wounds investors may take solace in the earnings filing in," said the portfolio manager.

