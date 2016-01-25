DUBAI Jan 25 Gulf stock markets look set to stabilise on Monday as oil prices extended gains and Asian bourses pulled further away from multi-year lows.

Brent crude advanced 1.3 percent to $32.59 in early Asian trade. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan traded up 1.2 percent, putting further distance between a four-year low plumbed last week.

Gulf equity markets have tumbled to such an extent this year that many stocks are considered cheap by traders and fund managers, even after Sunday's bourse rebound. The Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Saudi and Kuwait benchmarks are all down more than 10 percent in 2016.

"The recent price correction has led to downward valuation adjustments," said Santhosh Balakrishnan, senior analyst at Riyad Capital. "This means there are ample amount of stocks that offer attractive price-to-earnings and dividend yields."

Saudi Arabia's fourth-quarter earnings season has ended. The combined profits of the kingdom's listed companies shrunk 16.1 percent from the same period last year, according to Riyadh's NCB Capital. The firm said results were also 29 percent below analysts' average forecasts.

Petrochemical companies were the worst performers, while banking and food sectors were the best.

But the real pain from the subsidy cuts in electricity, water and feedstock, which were introduced after the kingdom announced its budget in late December, will be reflected in the earnings for the first quarter of 2016.

"These (Q4) results revealed how companies fared in an era of cheap oil prices," said Balakrishnan. "But the next set of results will uncover the real impact of those subsidy cutbacks."

More United Arab Emirates banks are expected to announce quarterly earnings later this week. The only major Emirati lender to have reported is Emirates NBD (ENBD), its 74 percent quarterly profit jump beating expectations. The stock is down 10.1 percent this year.

"Despite seeing a bit of softness in overall banking activities in 2015 and expecting the trend to continue into 2016, we still maintain our bullish stance on ENBD," said a note by Egyptian firm Naeem Brokerage.

If ENBD is a harbinger for how other banks performed in the final quarter of 2015, then the sector should find some buying support.

Egypt's stock market will be closed for a holiday on Monday. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Matt Smith)