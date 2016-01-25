* Gulf investors are hesitant to take long positions
* Major Saudi banks erase prior session's gains
* Dubai, Abu Dhabi fall back towards Thursday's 28-month
lows
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, Jan 25 Major Gulf bourses retreated on
Monday, erasing some of the previous day's gains with investors
unconvinced markets can mount a sustainable rebound.
Riyadh's index was near-flat, slipping 0.02 percent
to 5,610 points as day traders booked quick profits to take its
2016 losses to 18.8 percent. It had gained 2.7 percent on Sunday
after oil prices rallied late last week, but crude's renewed
weakness has again sapped Saudi market confidence.
The petrochemical sector, the main influence on
market direction of late, dropped 0.2 percent.
Al Rajhi Bank fell 0.8 percent after surging 5.9
percent on Sunday.
The Islamic lender, which was one of the last banks to
report earnings, made a fourth-quarter net profit of 1.95
billion riyals ($519.6 million) that forecasts.
Samba Financial Group, another lender to post
better-than-expected results, slid 1.3 percent.
Saudi Arabia's fourth-quarter earnings season has ended. The
combined profits of the kingdom's listed companies shrunk 16.1
percent from the same period last year, according to Riyadh's
NCB Capital. The firm said results were also 29 percent below
analysts' average forecasts.
Petrochemical companies were the worst performers, while
banking and food sectors were the best.
UAE, QATAR
Many stocks in the Gulf are considered cheap by traders and
fund managers, even after Sunday's rally. But investors have
become skittish, gripped by uncertainty over whether markets
have truly turned a corner and so they could not retain Monday's
initial gains.
Dubai's index fell 1.9 percent to 2,704 points, 82
points away from Thursday's 28-month low.
"On the daily chart, Dubai's benchmark traded below both the
critical neckline resistance of 2,800 points and the important
moving averages," said Shiv Prakash, senior research analyst at
Abu Dhabi's NBAD Securities. "Any near-term bounce will be
considered a dead cat bounce."
Arabtec, a stock favoured for speculative trade,
fell 5.0 percent, erasing some of previous day's 10.0 percent
rise. Emaar Properties, which surged 8.0 percent on
Sunday, fell 2.8 percent.
Abu Dhabi's index also failed to hold onto gains,
dropping 0.6 percent. It also hit a 28-month low on Thursday.
Dana Gas, the most traded stock, fell 2.4 percent.
Qatar's benchmark gave back early-session gains to
end 1.5 percent lower. It is down 15.2 percent this year.
Egypt's bourse was closed for a holiday.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index slipped 0.02 percent to 5,610 points.
DUBAI
* The index fell 1.9 percent to 2,704 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index fell 0.6 percent to 3,815 points.
QATAR
* The index dropped 1.5 percent to 8,849 points.
OMAN
* The index climbed 0.5 percent to 4,966 points.
KUWAIT
* The index dropped 0.7 percent to 4,938 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index slipped 0.7 percent to 1,150 points.
