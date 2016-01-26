DUBAI Jan 26 Stock markets in the Middle East
may face sell-offs on Tuesday, as oil prices turned south and
Asian bourses declined.
Brent broke below $30 a barrel in Asian trade, as
fresh worries about oversupply from top producers Saudi Arabia
and Iraq spooked the market.
Asian shares snapped a two-session winning streak, as MSCI's
broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.9 percent. Japan's Nikkei was 2.5
percent lower at 0545 GMT.
Oil prices continue to drive sentiment towards Gulf equity
markets. Traders and managers believe that if Brent prices break
below $30 -- the new psychological barrier most investors are
eyeing -- then bourses will resume declines.
Low oil prices are forcing major Gulf states to cut back on
spending and subsidies to manage widening government deficits,
and this will have a trickle down impact into the real economy.
"A move towards fiscal consolidation, reduction in
infrastructure investments and elimination of subsidies is
likely to bear negatively on the non-oil economy as well," said
a note by Deutsche Bank.
Companies which are able to weather the chronic low oil
prices, and take the pain from subsidy removal while maintaining
their ability to grow and pay dividends, will be the ones that
long term investors are waiting to buy into.
For now, traders will be on the sidelines until markets
stabilise.
"Traders who want to create fresh long positions may look to
wait for a clear breakout over the critical barriers," said Shiv
Prakash, senior research analyst at Abu Dhabi's NBAD Securities.
The barrier for Dubai's bourse is 2,800 points and
for Saudi Arabia's index it is seen at 5,910 points,
according to Prakash. The exchanges closed Monday respectively
at 2,704 points and 5,610 points.
"Abu Dhabi's resistance is at 3,920 and the trend shall
remain bearish if this resistance holds strong," Prakash added.
The Abu Dhabi benchmark closed at 3,815 points on Monday.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by David French)