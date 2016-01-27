DUBAI Jan 27 Stock markets in the Middle East
may consolidate on Wednesday following oil's bounce back above
$30 a barrel but investor sentiment remains bearish.
Brent futures was trading at $31.74 in early Asian
trade. Asian shares were weak, with MSCI's broadest index of
Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up 0.6 percent
but holding near the four-year low hit last week.
Regional markets, which enjoyed a strong rebound at the
start of the week, have receded once more and may remain weak
until oil prices break away from the $30 mark and investors'
risk appetite returns.
Saudi Arabia's bourse nudged up in the final hour of
trade on Tuesday as Brent's rebound supported petrochemical
stocks. But other Gulf exchanges closed before oil consolidated
above the $30 barrier, and buying interest may resume in those
markets as a result.
"We can call oil the maestro of the stock markets since the
start of the year," said a Dubai-based trader. "If oil ticks up,
regional markets bounce back and the reverse is also true."
Vodafone Qatar plans to review its costs in an
effort to maintain margins, it said after reporting widening
losses for a fifth straight quarter on Tuesday. The stock is
down 19.7 percent this year.
But only a handful of companies offer forward guidance in
the region, making it harder to fully price in how much earnings
will be impacted as a result of the reduction in subsidies,
lower government expenditure and softening consumer spending.
"The region is undergoing an economic structural adjustment
because of low oil prices and this makes it harder to fully
understand how companies will be able to perform," said a
Jeddah-based equity analyst.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by David French)