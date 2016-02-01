DUBAI Feb 1 The rally in Gulf stock markets of
the past several trading days may slow on Monday after oil
prices pulled back and Asian bourses lost steam.
After surging at the end of last week, Brent crude
has dropped back 1.5 percent to around $35.50 per barrel, while
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
is flat.
Rising trading volume in Dubai on Sunday showed
some investors were returning to the market to hunt for
bargains, and the index closed very near its intra-day high, a
positive technical sign.
Strong earnings from two major banks may also encourage
United Arab Emirates investors. After the close on Sunday, First
Gulf Bank reported an 11 percent rise in fourth-quarter
net profit to 1.72 billion dirhams ($468.4 million), beating
analysts' average forecast of 1.46 billion dirhams - though the
stock had already soared 12.4 percent on Sunday in anticipation
of the earnings.
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank posted a profit of 1.19
billion dirhams, at the top end of forecasts of 986 million and
1.12 billion dirhams.
However, the Saudi stock index closed almost 2
percent off its intra-day high, suggesting plenty of selling
pressure into the rally.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)