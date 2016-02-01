* Saudi petchems lead retreat in Riyadh
* Jabal Omar continues slide after misses loan payment
* First Gulf Bank, ADCB surge in Abu Dhabi on earnings
* Al Baraka Islamic Bank down sharply in Bahrain
* Egypt drops again on currency jitters
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Feb 1 Most Gulf stock markets lost steam
on Monday as oil prices pulled back although strong
fourth-quarter earnings at two major banks boosted Abu Dhabi,
while Egypt resumed falling because of currency jitters.
Bourses in the Gulf had surged over the past few days as an
oil price rebound encouraged investors to return to buy
beaten-down stocks. This buying quickly diminished on Monday as
Brent crude slipped 2 percent to below $35.50 a barrel.
The Saudi Arabian index edged down 0.2 percent as
petrochemical stock retreated, with Saudi Basic Industries
down 1.8 percent.
Construction company Jabal Omar Development Co
dropped 2.5 percent, after slipping 1.6 percent on Sunday when
it said it was in talks with creditors after failing to make the
first repayment of 650 million riyals ($173 million) on a 3
billion riyal loan from the government.
Saudi builders are among the companies hardest hit by cuts
in government spending due to low oil prices, as well as by
rising labour costs.
Abu Dhabi's index climbed 1.3 percent as First Gulf
Bank jumped 3.1 percent. Late on Sunday it reported an
11 percent quarterly profit rise to 1.72 billion dirhams ($468.4
million), well above analysts' average forecast of 1.46 billion
dirhams. The stock had soared 12.4 percent on Sunday in
anticipation of the earnings.
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank surged 4.8 percent after
posting a profit of 1.19 billion dirhams, at the top end of
forecasts of 986 million and 1.12 billion dirhams.
The two banks' strength appeared to ignite buying in
National Bank of Abu Dhabi, which fell in early trade
but ended 3.9 percent higher; last week it posted 24.5 percent
drop in profit. Most actively traded Abu Dhabi stocks barely
moved, however.
Dubai's stock index, which had jumped 4.9 percent
on Sunday, pulled back 0.6 percent on Monday. Emaar
Properties slid 1.4 percent.
National Central Cooling Co (Tabreed) gained 4.6
percent after it reported a 6 percent rise in 2015 net profit.
Qatar's index edged up 0.7 percent as the most
heavily traded stock, Vodafone Qatar, gained 1.5
percent.
In Bahrain, Al Baraka Islamic Bank tumbled 7.1
percent in its heaviest trade since last May. Chief executive
Adnan Ahmed Yousif said on Sunday that the bank planned to open
a sharia-compliant lender in France next year and to acquire a
bank in Indonesia either this year or in 2017.
Egypt's index dropped 1.4 percent with major real
estate developer Palm Hills Development down by the
same amount.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in a report that if
bilateral and multilateral aid pledges materialised on time,
Egypt could avoid a sharp currency devaluation this year.
But it added: "We think the authorities' plan remains the
same: muddle through due to import restrictions and external
aid, hoping that foreign direct investment can pick up
self-sustainably.
"However, the pledges obtained are not sufficient to boost
FX reserves into a safer zone, and thus we continue to see
pressure on the Egyptian pound playing out."
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index edged down 0.2 percent to 5,986 points.
DUBAI
* The index fell 0.6 percent to 2,980 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index climbed 1.3 percent to 4,106 points.
QATAR
* The index rose 0.7 percent to 9,548 points.
EGYPT
* The index slipped 1.4 percent to 5,907 points.
OMAN
* The index gained 0.6 percent to 5,212 points.
KUWAIT
* The index slid 0.1 percent to 5,107 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index dropped 0.3 percent to 1,184 points.
