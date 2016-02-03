DUBAI Feb 3 Gulf stock markets may have a weak
tone again on Wednesday after oil prices continued sliding and
Asian bourses dropped sharply following a sizeable fall by Wall
Street.
Brent futures are below $33 per barrel, extending
their losses so far this week to more than 6 percent, while
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
is down 2.1 percent on the day.
Bargain-hunting lifted Dubai's index well off its
intra-day lows on Tuesday, and the panic seen in the Gulf early
this month has eased, with investors now much more willing to
buy individual stocks in response to positive news such as
earnings.
Nevertheless, this week's pull-back of oil and global
equities has underlined the murky outlook for Gulf economies
this year as austerity steps bite.
Purchasing managers' surveys released on Wednesday showed
growth in Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector slowing to its
lowest level since the survey was launched in August 2009, and
growth in the United Arab Emirates' non-oil private sector down
to a 46-month low.
The risk of corporate earnings downgrades around the region
remains. Qatar's Gulf International Services swung to
a net loss of 20.9 million riyals ($5.6 million) in the fourth
quarter, according to financial data released on Wednesday; QNB
Financial Services had forecast a profit of 278.9 million
riyals.
Qatar Electricity and Water Co reported a flat
fourth-quarter net profit of 360.4 million riyals; QNB Financial
Services had forecast 391.1 million riyals.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)