* Saudi petchems rebound in late trade with oil price
* Dubai's Aramex sinks after Q4 earnings
* Industries Qatar drags down Doha market
* Gulf International Services plunges on Q4 earnings miss
* Emaar Misr, other property shares lfit Egypt
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Feb 3 A late rebound in oil prices helped
Saudi Arabia's stock market close higher on Wednesday while most
other Gulf bourses were lower. Real estate shares helped to lift
Egypt's market.
Stocks around the region fell early on after purchasing
managers' surveys gave fresh evidence that economies are
slowing. Growth in Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector fell to
its lowest level in January since the survey began in August
2009, while growth in the United Arab Emirates dropped to a
46-month low, and activity in Egypt shrank for a fourth month.
But Brent crude, which has been closely correlated
to the Saudi stock index this year, bounced above $33 a
barrel in the afternoon, helping the index close 0.9 percent
higher.
Petrochemical blue-chip Saudi Basic Industries
fell as much as 1.5 percent early on but closed 1.9 percent
higher. Saudi Kayan, another petchem seen by analysts
as particularly vulnerable to low oil prices and this year's
rise in gas feedstock prices, surged 5.2 percent.
Apart from petrochemicals, most activity focused on second-
or third-tier speculative stocks, with Tihama Advertising
closing down its 10 percent daily limit and real
estate firm Al Andalus rising by that amount.
Other Gulf bourses closed earlier in the day before oil's
rebound and they fared less well. Dubai's index edged
up 0.2 percent as Emaar Properties slid 1.0 percent
but builder Drake & Scull rose 2.5 percent.
Courier firm Aramex tumbled 3.4 percent after
reporting a 36 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit to 57.6
million dirhams ($15.7 million); SICO Bahrain had forecast 97.6
million dirhams. Aramex attributed the drop to provisions for
employee incentives, and said it would keep expanding through
acquisitions.
Abu Dhabi's index ended 0.8 percent lower as banks
which led the market up earlier this week fell back. First Gulf
Bank slipped 1.7 percent.
Qatar sank 1.5 percent, dragged down by Industries
Qatar. The company fell 3.9 percent; a major
petrochemical and steel producer, it is exposed to both oil
prices and infrastructure spending in the Gulf, which is slowing
because of governments' austerity policies.
Gulf International Services plunged its 10 percent
limit after it swung to a net loss of 20.9 million riyals ($5.6
million) in the fourth quarter; QNB Financial Services had
forecast a profit of 278.9 million riyals.
Egypt's index gained 1.0 percent. Several major real
estate shares rose and Emaar Misr, which had climbed
6.7 percent on Tuesday after Prime Holding started coverage of
the stock with a "buy" rating and a fair value estimate of 3.94
pounds, rose a further 5.5 percent to 2.32 pounds.
Global Telecom jumped 3.9 percent and GB Auto
rose 2.7 percent.
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index rose 0.9 percent to 5,927 points.
DUBAI
* The index edged up 0.2 percent to 2,976 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index dropped 0.8 percent to 4,055 points.
QATAR
* The index fell 1.5 percent to 9,487 points.
EGYPT
* The index gained 1.0 percent to 6,067 points.
OMAN
* The index dropped 0.5 percent to 5,166 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged down 0.3 percent to 5,119 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index fell 0.7 percent to 1,181 points.
