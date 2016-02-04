DUBAI Feb 4 A rebound in crude oil prices may lift Gulf stock markets on Thursday as investors return to buy back beaten-down shares.

Brent oil futures are up 0.7 percent at $35.28 in early Asian trade after big gains overnight, while Asian shares have rallied on speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve might opt not to raise interest rates at all this year.

A late rebound in oil prices helped Saudi Arabia's stock market close higher on Wednesday, but other Gulf bourses closed earlier in the day before oil began its bounce-back.

"The Gulf bourses are humming the same tune as oil prices," said a Riyadh-based equity analyst. "Although oil prices and regional equities markets have always been strongly correlated, recently the correlation has strengthened."

Some traders and fund managers think the Gulf equity markets have now largely factored in economic pain expected this year due to governments' austerity policies, so investors may continue to bargain-hunt cautiously for stocks with attractive valuations and dividend yields.

"Once oil prices have made a clear break over $32, it will provide the positive signal for investors to accumulate stocks more aggressively," the analyst added.

Some bourses in the region, such as Egypt's, are not directly correlated to oil and they have faced sharp declines in 2016 because of globally bearish sentiment towards risk assets. Egypt's benchmark has fallen 13.4 percent this year.

But technical analysts at Cairo-based Pharos Research said this could be an opportunity to enter the Egyptian market.

"We think that any break above the 7,100 level - which is the resistance line - would be a confirmation of a bullish rally." The benchmark closed at 6,067 points on Wednesday. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)