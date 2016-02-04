DUBAI Feb 4 A rebound in crude oil prices may
lift Gulf stock markets on Thursday as investors return to buy
back beaten-down shares.
Brent oil futures are up 0.7 percent at $35.28 in early
Asian trade after big gains overnight, while Asian shares have
rallied on speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve might opt
not to raise interest rates at all this year.
A late rebound in oil prices helped Saudi Arabia's stock
market close higher on Wednesday, but other Gulf bourses
closed earlier in the day before oil began its bounce-back.
"The Gulf bourses are humming the same tune as oil prices,"
said a Riyadh-based equity analyst. "Although oil prices and
regional equities markets have always been strongly correlated,
recently the correlation has strengthened."
Some traders and fund managers think the Gulf equity markets
have now largely factored in economic pain expected this year
due to governments' austerity policies, so investors may
continue to bargain-hunt cautiously for stocks with attractive
valuations and dividend yields.
"Once oil prices have made a clear break over $32, it will
provide the positive signal for investors to accumulate stocks
more aggressively," the analyst added.
Some bourses in the region, such as Egypt's, are not
directly correlated to oil and they have faced sharp declines in
2016 because of globally bearish sentiment towards risk assets.
Egypt's benchmark has fallen 13.4 percent this year.
But technical analysts at Cairo-based Pharos Research said
this could be an opportunity to enter the Egyptian market.
"We think that any break above the 7,100 level - which is
the resistance line - would be a confirmation of a bullish
rally." The benchmark closed at 6,067 points on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)