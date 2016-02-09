DUBAI Feb 9 Major Middle East stock markets may struggle to hold onto the previous session's gains on Tuesday as Asian shares slump, despite a slight improvement in oil prices.

Brent futures are trading around $33 a barrel after jumping as much as 1.5 percent in early Asian trade, but Japan's Nikkei average is down 5 percent on worries about the global economy.

Local retail investors in the Gulf have recently been buying their favourite speculative shares, seeing room to make short-term gains, but this may not be enough to support an extended rally in the bourses.

"It's a stock picker's market at this point," said a Jeddah-based stock broker. "Traders are buying speculative stocks to book a quick profit and either cash out or rotate into the blue chips."

Short-term technicals such as trading volume for Dubai's index, last at 3,095 points, have been improving; the index added 1.9 percent on Monday. It faces technical resistance at its December peak of 3,189 points.

"The short-term trend is bullish and traders may look to hold the buy positions and add further," said a note by Abu Dhabi's NBAD Securities.

In Egypt, sources told Reuters that General Motors had temporarily suspended its operations there because of the hard currency shortage - a sign of how serious the country's economic slump remains. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)