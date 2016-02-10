DUBAI Feb 10 Stock markets in the Gulf weakened in early trade on Wednesday after oil prices plunged 8 percent overnight, prompting some local investors to take short-term profits in equities.

Dubai's index dropped 0.7 percent in the first hour of trade as Emaar Properties sank 2.2 percent. Some smaller real estate firms rose, however, with DAMAC Properties edging up 0.4 percent.

Bahrain's Al Salam Bank rose 2.5 percent after it recommended a cash dividend of 5 fils per share for 2015, unchanged from the previous year despite a 33 percent drop in annual net profit.

Abu Dhabi's index lost 0.3 percent as First Gulf Bank fell 0.4 percent, although RAK Properties jumped 8.2 percent and was Abu Dhabi's most heavily traded stock after it reported 2015 profit rose to 160 million dirhams ($43.6 million) from 156 million dirhams in 2014. For the first nine months of last year, profit had dropped.

Qatar dropped 0.8 percent as drilling rig provider Gulf International Services sank 3.9 percent and Barwa Real Estate, the most heavily traded stock, dropped 1.9 percent. But another real estate firm, United Development , rose 1.1 percent. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Andrew Heavens)