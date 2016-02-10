DUBAI Feb 10 Stock markets in the Gulf weakened
in early trade on Wednesday after oil prices plunged 8 percent
overnight, prompting some local investors to take short-term
profits in equities.
Dubai's index dropped 0.7 percent in the first hour
of trade as Emaar Properties sank 2.2 percent. Some
smaller real estate firms rose, however, with DAMAC Properties
edging up 0.4 percent.
Bahrain's Al Salam Bank rose 2.5 percent after it
recommended a cash dividend of 5 fils per share for 2015,
unchanged from the previous year despite a 33 percent drop in
annual net profit.
Abu Dhabi's index lost 0.3 percent as First Gulf Bank
fell 0.4 percent, although RAK Properties
jumped 8.2 percent and was Abu Dhabi's most heavily traded stock
after it reported 2015 profit rose to 160 million dirhams ($43.6
million) from 156 million dirhams in 2014. For the first nine
months of last year, profit had dropped.
Qatar dropped 0.8 percent as drilling rig provider
Gulf International Services sank 3.9 percent and Barwa
Real Estate, the most heavily traded stock, dropped
1.9 percent. But another real estate firm, United Development
, rose 1.1 percent.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Andrew Heavens)