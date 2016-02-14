DUBAI Feb 14 Stock markets in the Middle East may rise on Sunday, recovering some of last week's losses, after oil and global equities staged a strong rebound.

Global oil prices surged as much as 12 percent on Friday after a media report once again suggested OPEC might finally agree to restrain production to reduce the world glut. Brent futures settled at $33.36 a barrel.

U.S. and European shares rebounded with reassuring U.S. retail sales data boosting sentiment. The U.S. S&P 500 gained about 2 percent and the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares ended up 3.0 percent.

In Dubai, much better-than-expected earnings by construction firm Drake & Scull look likely to aid sentiment. The company posted a quarterly net profit of 14.7 million dirhams ($4 million); an analyst at SICO Bahrain had forecast a net loss of 38.6 million dirhams.

However, oil prices remain very low in historical terms and there is still considerable uncertainty about their direction and the health of the global economy, so Gulf stock markets may not start any extended rally.

The Dubai stock index, last at 2,981 points, now faces minor technical resistance at 3,022 points, the early February low, and strong resistance at the late December high of 3,189 points.

The Saudi index, last at 5,661 points, turned technically short-term bearish last week and faces minor resistance at the early February low of 5,834 points. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)