DUBAI Feb 17 Middle East stock markets may consolidate on Wednesday after investors showed a proposed deal among oil producers to support prices is not seen as a big factor for stocks.

Gulf equity markets rose in anticipation of Tuesday's announcement that Saudi Arabia, Russia, Qatar and Venezuela had agreed to freeze oil output at January levels, provided that other producers followed suit.

But markets came off their highs after the announcement, suggesting investors believe the deal may not go ahead and even if it does, it may not raise oil prices enough to make a big difference to Gulf economies.

Brent crude is now at $32.53 a barrel, well down from Tuesday's peak of $35.55. Asian stock markets are slightly lower.

On Wednesday, Venezuelan Oil Minister Eulogio Del Pino and Iraqi Oil Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi are travelling to Tehran for talks with their Iranian counterpart Bijan Zanganeh, to try to secure the crucial participation of Iran in the deal.

Any positive response from Iran could buoy oil prices and thus Gulf equities, but Tuesday's market reaction suggests the impact may be small.

In Dubai, GFH Financial may see buying on news that Abu Dhabi Financial Group's capital markets arm, Integrated Capital, has increased its stake in the company to 10 percent. Previously its stake was 7.4 percent, according to bourse data. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)