DUBAI Feb 17 Middle East stock markets may
consolidate on Wednesday after investors showed a proposed deal
among oil producers to support prices is not seen as a big
factor for stocks.
Gulf equity markets rose in anticipation of Tuesday's
announcement that Saudi Arabia, Russia, Qatar and Venezuela had
agreed to freeze oil output at January levels, provided that
other producers followed suit.
But markets came off their highs after the announcement,
suggesting investors believe the deal may not go ahead and even
if it does, it may not raise oil prices enough to make a big
difference to Gulf economies.
Brent crude is now at $32.53 a barrel, well down
from Tuesday's peak of $35.55. Asian stock markets
are slightly lower.
On Wednesday, Venezuelan Oil Minister Eulogio Del Pino and
Iraqi Oil Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi are travelling to Tehran for
talks with their Iranian counterpart Bijan Zanganeh, to try to
secure the crucial participation of Iran in the deal.
Any positive response from Iran could buoy oil prices and
thus Gulf equities, but Tuesday's market reaction suggests the
impact may be small.
In Dubai, GFH Financial may see buying on news that
Abu Dhabi Financial Group's capital markets arm, Integrated
Capital, has increased its stake in the company to 10 percent.
Previously its stake was 7.4 percent, according to bourse data.
