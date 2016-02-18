DUBAI Feb 18 Downgrades of the credit ratings of three Gulf oil exporters may dampen stock markets in the region on Thursday, offsetting strength in oil prices and global equity markets.

Brent oil futures are just above $35.0 a barrel, having surged more than 7 percent overnight after Iran endorsed the idea of oil producers capping their output to support prices. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is up 1.7 percent on Thursday morning.

However, Iran did not explicitly say on Wednesday that it would restrain its own output, and many analysts still doubt that the agreement will make much difference to oil prices.

So the sharp debt downgrades by Standard & Poor's may at least partially negate the positive impact on Gulf investor sentiment. Saudi Arabia was cut by two notches to A- from A+ stable while Bahrain lost its investment grade status; Oman was lowered to the last rating above junk status. Qatar's AA rating was affirmed.

The downgrades were not surprising to many debt investors, and the other two major rating agencies, Moody's and Fitch, have much higher ratings for Saudi Arabia. But S&P's action suggests Riyadh has not convinced all of the investor and analyst community that its plans to ride out an era of low oil prices are effective. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)