DUBAI Feb 18 Gulf stock markets rose in early
trade on Thursday in response to strength in oil prices and
global equity markets, though they quickly came off their highs.
The Dubai index was up 1.1 percent at 3,092 points
after an hour of trade, but pulled back after nearing minor
technical resistance at the February peak of 3,125 points.
Second-tier property stocks were major gainers with Deyaar
, the most heavily traded stock, up 2.0 percent.
GFH Financial gained 2.4 percent. It had risen 1.4
percent on Wednesday after Abu Dhabi Financial Group's capital
markets arm, Integrated Capital, said it had increased its stake
in GFH to 10 percent. Previously its stake was 7.4 percent,
according to bourse data.
Abu Dhabi's index rose 0.5 percent as Aldar
Properties climbed 2.9 percent.
Qatar rose 0.9 percent as drilling rig provider Gulf
International Services added 2.1 percent. Barwa Real
Estate rose 3.0 percent.
Markets reacted calmly to Standard & Poor's decision to
downgrade the credit ratings of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman
overnight. Bahrain's index rose 0.4 percent; Oman
gained 0.7 percent. The Saudi market had not yet opened.
