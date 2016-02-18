* Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman downgraded by S&P
* But investors focus instead on rising oil prices
* Saudi's Jabal Omar rises on loan extension
* Dubai's GFH continues climb after Abu Dhabi group buys
* Egypt sluggish amid currency worries
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Feb 18 Gulf stock markets rose on
Thursday amid hopes for a global deal to prop up oil prices, as
investors largely ignored sharp downgrades of the credit ratings
of three nations in the region.
Late on Wednesday, Standard & Poor's cut Saudi Arabia by two
notches to A- from A+, while Bahrain lost its investment grade
status; Oman was lowered to the last rating above junk
status.
The downgrades underlined the damage to state finances in
the region from cheap oil, and the likelihood that governments
will have to pay more in future to fund themselves. After the
markets closed, the Bahrain government cancelled a $750 million
bond sale in response to S&P's decision.
But local retail investors focused on Wednesday's more than
7 percent jump in oil prices after Iran endorsed the idea of
producers capping their output - although Tehran did not
commit itself to any action, and many analysts doubt that oil
prices have room to rise much further.
The Saudi stock index gained 1.4 percent in heavy
trade for its fourth straight day of gains as the biggest
petrochemical maker, Saudi Basic Industries, climbed
2.6 percent.
Jabal Omar Development rose 3.0 percent after
saying it had signed an agreement with the Ministry of Finance
to defer payments on a 3 billion riyal ($800 million) loan; it
had missed a first payment on the loan in January.
Many Saudi construction firms are struggling because of a
slowdown in government spending and the high costs of labour
market reforms; Jabal's agreement suggested the government was
willing to support them to some extent.
National Metal Manufacturing surged its 10 percent
daily limit after saying its 2015 net profit jumped 41 percent.
S&P's downgrade of Saudi Arabia is expected to trigger
downgrades of some Saudi banks in coming days as the country
ceiling is lowered, but Saudi banks rely little on overseas
debt, so the impact on them will be tiny. The banking sector
index rose 1.4 percent.
Dubai's index gained 1.2 percent as trading volume
doubled from the previous day. Real estate stocks were active
with Emaar Properties up 1.6 percent and Union
Properties up 3.7 percent.
GFH Financial gained 3.2 percent. It had risen 1.4
percent on Wednesday after Abu Dhabi Financial Group's capital
markets arm, Integrated Capital, said it had increased its stake
in GFH to 10 percent. Previously its stake was 7.4 percent,
according to bourse data.
Abu Dhabi's index rose 1.6 percent as First Gulf Bank
surged 2.9 percent and Aldar Properties
climbed 4.2 percent.
Qatar rose 1.6 percent as property firm United
Development surged 4.0 percent. Drilling rig provider
Gulf International Services, the most heavily traded
stock, initially rose but closed 0.8 percent lower.
Egypt's index edged down 0.1 percent, failing to
benefit from a firm tone for global bourses, as concern about a
possible currency devaluation persisted.
The central bank shut four exchange companies on Wednesday
in an effort to end speculation against the currency, but some
investors see a devaluation as inevitable given Egypt's foreign
exchange shortage. Yields on six-month and one-year Treasury
bills rose at an auction on Thursday.
Real estate firm Palm Hills Development closed
unchanged, after initially rising as much as 3.0 percent
after it signed a co-development agreement for a large resort
project at Ras El Hekma, on the north coast.
THURSDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index rose 1.4 percent to 5,884 points.
EGYPT
* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 5,944 points.
DUBAI
* The index rose 1.2 percent to 3,093 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index climbed 1.6 percent to 4,213 points.
QATAR
* The index rose 1.6 percent to 9,967 points.
KUWAIT
* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 5,141 points.
OMAN
* The index rose 1.1 percent to 5,419 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index gained 0.4 percent to 1,172 points.