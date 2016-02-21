* Oil producers' deal may little difference to crude prices
* Dubai's Arabtec surges after Q4 loss narrows from Q3
* GFH continues rising after Abu Dhabi Financial Group
investment
* Ooredoo Kuwait leaps on higher dividend
* Commercial International Bank buoys Egypt
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Feb 21 Most Gulf stock markets edged down
on Sunday after oil prices pulled back on Friday, as optimism
faded over a proposed deal among crude producers to cap output.
A rise in shares of Commercial International Bank
buoyed Egypt's bourse.
Officials in some oil producing nations are still talking up
the deal. Russia's energy minister said on Saturday
consultations should be concluded by March 1, so there could be
further surges in oil and equities prices before that date.
However, Brent crude pulled back 3.7 percent on
Friday to $33.01 a barrel, showing expectations among many
traders that the deal - if it goes ahead - will do little or
nothing to reduce massive oil supplies already in the market.
The Saudi stock index, which rose 3.9 percent last
week, fell back 0.1 percent on Sunday, though trading remained
active. Saudi Basic Industries slipped 0.7 percent.
Some second-tier stocks continued to attract eager buying by
local retail investors, however, with Middle East Paper
surging its 10 percent daily limit and Al Tayyar
Travel climbing 4.0 percent.
The Dubai stock index was almost flat. Real estate
heavyweight Emaar Properties lost 0.8 percent.
But construction firm Arabtec surged 8.3 percent
after it reported a net loss of 360 million dirhams ($98.02
million) for the three months to Dec. 31, compared with a loss
of 94.4 million dirhams a year earlier.
An analyst at SICO Bahrain had forecast Arabtec would make a
quarterly net loss of 123.6 million dirhams in the latest
quarter. However, investors may have been encouraged by the fact
that the firm's loss narrowed sharply from a 944.8 million
dirham shortfall in the third quarter of 2015.
GFH Financial, the most heavily traded stock,
surged 6.9 percent. It has been rising sharply since Abu Dhabi
Financial Group's capital markets arm, Integrated Capital, said
on Wednesday it had increased its stake in GFH to 10 percent.
Previously its stake was 7.4 percent.
Qatar fell 0.6 percent as petrochemicals and metals
producer Industries Qatar slid 1.6 percent.
But Qatar Gas Transport Co (Nakilat) rose 0.4
percent after posting a 12.1 percent rise in fourth-quarter net
profit to 226 million riyals ($62 million) - although that was
lower than the 271.1 million riyals which QNB Financial Services
had forecast.
Qatari Investors Group, which plunged last week
after it said it planned to delist from the market, jumped its
10 percent daily limit after it said it would hold an
extraordinary shareholders meeting on March 6 to discuss the
plan.
In Kuwait, mobile communications operator Ooredoo Kuwait
jumped 9.4 percent after it raised its dividend for
2015 despite swinging to a fourth-quarter net loss.
Egypt's stock index gained 1.1 percent as
Commercial International Bank added 1.9 percent, while Egyptian
Iron & Steel surged 10 percent. But total trading
volume in the market was modest.
Beltone Financial also surged 10 percent. It has
more than doubled in the past eight trading days on expectations
that its new owner, Orascom Telecom Media and Technology
, will build it into a financial powerhouse.
SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 5,881 points.
EGYPT
* The index rose 1.1 percent to 6,008 points.
DUBAI
* The index edged up 0.03 percent to 3,094 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 4,209 points.
QATAR
* The index fell 0.6 percent to 9,908 points.
KUWAIT
* The index fell 0.2 percent to 5,132 points.
OMAN
* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 5,412 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 1,172 points.
(Editing by Susan Thomas)