DUBAI Feb 23 Major Middle Eastern stock markets
may approach or test technical resistances on Tuesday after
strong trading volumes in the previous session showed buyers
were returning to the bourses.
Benchmark Brent crude surged 5.1 percent to $34.69 a
barrel overnight, although it has retreated slightly in Asian
trade on Tuesday morning. The Dow Jones industrial average
climbed 1.39 percent.
These movements contribute to a feeling that oil prices may
at least have bottomed and that the global equities market
environment is improving, which may continue to buoy Middle East
stocks on Tuesday - possibly setting the markets up to break the
chart barriers in coming days.
The Saudi stock index, which last closed at 5,978
points, faces resistance at the February and January peaks of
6,056-6,098 points. Any clean break would signal the market has
bottomed for the medium term at least.
Dubai's index, last at 3,170 points, faces
resistance on the late December peak of 3,189 points. Any clean
break - two straight daily closes - would trigger a reverse head
& shoulders pattern formed by the highs and lows since December
and pointing sharply higher.
Egypt's index, which on Monday gained 1.3 percent
to 6,086 points, faces slightly more distant resistance, the
February peak of 6,261 points.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)