DUBAI Feb 24 Stock markets in the Middle East face selling pressure on Wednesday following overnight sharp declines in crude contracts after Saudi Arabia's stern remarks that production cuts in oil was ruled out for now, sending Asian shares lower.

Brent futures slid in early Asian trade to $32.71 a barrel, extending its more than 4 percent drop the previous day after Saudi Arabia's oil minister Ali al-Naimi said that a coordinated production cut by OPEC and non-OPEC exporters was "not going to happen because not many countries are going to deliver".

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan extended earlier losses to fall more than 1.0 percent and Japan's Nikkei shed 0.7 percent.

"It is no longer far fetched to see oil prices come back down to $30 if top producers keep giving mixed signals, and with it we will see weakness in Gulf equity markets," said a Dubai-based commodities trader.

Oil prices have averaged around $33 a barrel this month which helped lift major Gulf bourses away from their multi-year lows hit in mid-January, and more recently a significant rise in trading volumes indicated investors have become encouraged to return to markets.

The Saudi stock index, last at 6,023 points, faces resistance at the February and January peaks of 6,056 and 6,098 points, respectively, but may fail to reach those levels as petrochemical stocks, which have recently supported the bourse, could be vulnerable to a sell-off.

Dubai's benchmark last at 3,192 points, may test resistance on its late December peak of 3,189 points. A clean break would trigger a reverse head & shoulders pattern formed by the highs and lows since December, and pointing sharply higher.

Cairo, which has been facing a foreign currency crisis since last year, is under increasing pressure to devalue the Egyptian pound. But the central bank has been adamant on maintaining the currency at its current levels, although foreigners are becoming more nervous about their ability to withdraw funds.

It's main stock index is up 1.9 percent since Feb. 1 but volumes have averaged below the previous month's, suggesting foreign traders who sold-off in January have not returned to buy back beaten down stocks out of worry over the currency crisis.