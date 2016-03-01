DUBAI, March 1 Stock markets in the Gulf may
edge up on Tuesday after oil prices firmed overnight, with Brent
crude futures near $37 a barrel in Asian trade.
A recovery in oil prices has helped lift regional markets
from multi-year lows hit in mid-January, but many fund managers
believe a rally can only be sustained if long-term investors buy
back blue chips.
"Lately much of the volumes have been concentrated in stocks
favoured by day traders, and until activity starts to pick up in
the large-cap names, markets will be trapped in volatile narrow
trade," said a Jeddah-based trader.
Riyadh's index, last at 6,093 points, failed on Monday to
break technical resistance on the early February and end-January
peaks of 6,056-6,099 points as investors cashed out of
speculative stocks and the petrochemical sector.
"For the rest of the week, barring a huge swing in oil
prices, we think the markets will waver to the forces of traders
chasing a quick dollar," said the trader.
On Monday, local traders chased after shares in mid-sized
companies in Dubai which had been beaten down at the
start of the year; some stocks reached trading volumes not seen
for at least a year. This trend may continue for now.
Builder Arabtec, last at 1.44 dirhams, surged its
daily limit in the highest volume since 2009 as exchange data
showed former chief executive Hasan Ismaik had raised his stake
to 11.91 percent from 11.81 percent. The stock is now up 38.0
percent from its January low and its next chart resistance is on
the 200-day average, at 1.78 dirhams.
A source close to Ismaik told Reuters that he had been
buying shares because he sees future value in them, but details
of Ismaik's intentions are not known.
In Egypt, expectations for an interest rate hike next month
have increased. The Finance Ministry cancelled Monday's
five-year treasury bond issue, while the average yield on the
10-year bond jumped more than 21 basis points.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)