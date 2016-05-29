* Volumes across Middle East dwindle as Ramadan approaches

* Dubai's index edges up, lifted by blue chips

* Banking shares drag on Saudi bourse

* Egypt slips as regional investors cash out

By Celine Aswad

DUBAI, May 29 Shares in Kuwaiti companies linked with the al-Kharafi family tumbled on Sunday after the multi-billion-dollar sale of another Kharafi-controlled business was scrapped, while other markets were mixed in thin trade.

Investment company Adeptio had agreed in February to buy 69 percent of Kuwait Food Co (Americana) from Al Khair for Stocks and Real Estate, which is run by the wealthy Kharafi merchant family. But Al Khair announced on Sunday that the sale had been scrapped.

Americana's shares were suspended, but other Kharafi-linked stocks plunged.

National Industries Group and National Investment Co slid 1.8 percent and 8.9 percent respectively, while Al Mal Investment Co was down 8.5 percent and Gulf Cable Co fell 3.7 percent. The Kharafis own stakes in all four companies, Thomson Reuters data shows.

Kuwait's index fell 0.1 percent to 5,393 points.

Elsewhere, Dubai's index added 0.3 percent, with main support from blue chips. Dubai Islamic Bank and telecommunication operator du rose 2.9 percent and 1.1 percent respectively.

Dubai Parks and Resorts was the most-traded stock on the bourse. It closed 1.4 percent lower after rising as much as 4.2 percent in earlier trade. The company completed a 1.68 billion dirham ($457.44 million) rights issue last week.

Volumes, which were low on Sunday, have slumped since late April in the runup to the Muslim holy month of Ramadan which starts in early June. But the weaker trend could yet be disturbed, said Marwan Shurrab, director at Vision Investments and Holding in Dubai.

Shurrab said speculation over a possible rise in U.S. interest rates and a June referendum on whether Britain should leave the European Union will contribute to volatility in Dubai stocks ahead of Ramadan.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark fell 0.8 percent, with banking shares particularly weak. Banque Saudi Fransi and National Commercial Bank slumped 4.0 and 2.2 percent respectively.

Stocks which had been advancing since the government announced an economic plan in April to diversify the economy away from its dependence on oil also fell, with miner Saudi Mining Co (Ma'aden) dropping 2.1 percent, its third session of declines.

QATAR AND EGYPT

Qatar's stock index slipped 0.4 percent, erasing the gains of the previous session. Shares which were strong last week lagged on Sunday with oil drilling provider Gulf International Services and telecom operator Vodafone Qatar each falling more than 1.0 percent.

In Egypt, the main index slid 0.6 percent in the lowest volumes in almost seven months, as regional investors exited positions, bourse data showed.

Global Telecom Holding dropped 3.3 percent.

But peer operator Telecom Egypt outperformed the market, and climbed 0.8 percent to 8.39 Egyptian pounds. On Thursday Deutsche Bank raised its target price for the telecom operator to 16.90 Egyptian pounds and maintained a buy rating on the stock.

SUNDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS

SAUDI ARABIA

* The index fell 0.8 percent to 6,428 points.

DUBAI

* The index rose 0.3 percent to 3,360 points.

ABU DHABI

* The index edged up 0.3 percent to 4,297 points.

QATAR

* The index lost 0.4 percent to 9,676 points.

EGYPT

* The index fell 0.6 percent to 7,486 points.

KUWAIT

* The index dropped 0.1 percent to 5,393 points.

OMAN

* The index fell 0.4 percent to 5,890 points.

BAHRAIN

* The index lost 0.6 percent to 1,092 points.

(Editing by Nerys Avery)