DUBAI May 30 Shares in Dubai dropped in early
trade on Monday as investors cashed out of stocks which have
made recent gains, while Saudi Arabia's stock market was choppy.
In Dubai losers outnumbered gainers 14 to six and the index
was down 1.0 percent.
Blue-chips Emaar Properties, which has been
rising for three session, lost 1.7 percent, while Dubai Islamic
Bank, which was a top gainer on Sunday, dropped 2.2
percent.
But the 0.6 percent gain in Etisalat, the largest
listed stock and a constituent of the MSCI emerging market
index, lent support to Abu Dhabi's index which was up
0.04 percent.
Aldar Properties, the largest listed real estate
stock by market value in Abu Dhabi, added 0.4 percent.
In Saudi Arabia the index was being tugged in
opposing direction by the two largest sectors by market value.
The banking sector, which was the main laggard on
Sunday, added 0.2 percent with the largest Islamic lender Al
Rajhi Bank adding 0.9 percent.
But petrochemical shares were weak with Saudi Basic
Industries, the largest listed stock, down 0.3
percent.
The index edged up 0.01 percent after 40 minutes of trade.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Toby
Chopra)