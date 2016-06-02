DUBAI, June 2 Gulf bourses may be locked in
narrow trade on Thursday as investors shy away from stock
markets ahead of a key OPEC meeting in Vienna later in the day.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC)
is set for another showdown between rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran
when it meets on Thursday in the Austrian capital, with Riyadh
trying to revive coordinated action or a formal oil output
target, but Tehran refusing to cooperate.
Analysts said the meeting was not expected to result in
restrictions on crude output.
Brent oil futures were up 0.1 percent on Thursday at
$49.77 a barrel.
Market turnover in Gulf stock makrets has trended lower in
recent weeks as investors stayed on the sidelines waiting for
more cues on the future trend of U.S. monetary policy, oil
policy and whether or not Britian would be exiting the European
Union.
"Today one of the many other events coming up in June can be
checked off the list, after which we expect to see some managers
mobilising funds accordingly," said a Dubai-based fund manager.
Dubai builder Arabtec may find some buying
interest after a meeting of shareholders on Wednesday approved a
plan to use 1 billion dirhams ($272 million) of the company's
statutory reserves to wipe out some of its accumulated losses.
Last month, the company had reported net loss narrowed to
46.4 million dirhams. Shares in Arabtec were up 11.2 percent as
of Wednesday's close since the start of 2016 but are down 39
percent from a year ago.
Shares in Egypt's Beltone Financial, a subsidiary
of Orascom Telecom, may find favour from investors
after the asset management company signed an agreement to
acquire 51 percent of New York-based brokerage firm Auerbach
Grayson & Company, it told Reuters on Wednesday.
Last month, Beltone's board agreed to a 1 billion Egyptian
pound ($112.6 million) capital increase to help finance its
expansion and shares have tripled since the start of the year.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)