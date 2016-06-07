DUBAI, June 7 Saudi Arabia's stock market may
edge up on Tuesday after the government announced details of its
economic reform plan, while a positive global environment looks
likely to support other Gulf markets, though turnover will be
thin because of Ramadan.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
is up 1.2 percent and Brent oil futures
hit a seven-month high of $50.83 per barrel overnight before
easing.
In Saudi Arabia, Monday night's 110-page reform announcement
contained hundreds of projects and targets, including
substantial austerity measures. The government aims to reduce
the value of public salaries and wages as a proportion of the
state budget to 40 percent from 45 percent by 2020, and cut
water and electricity subsidies by 200 billion riyals ($53
billion).
Mohamad al-Hajj, senior analyst at EFG Hermes in Dubai,
said there would be more pain for Saudi companies, especially
those which were subsidy-reliant, in the near term as they were
hit with further austerity measures.
However, the prospect of more austerity was already known to
the market, and Hajj said the plan also contained opportunities
for investors.
"We still like retail and healthcare stocks that are plays
on consolidation and efficient spending, as well as companies
that are relatively free of subsidy," he added. An appendix to
the plan lists spending targets for over 500 hundred
initiatives, including 4.7 billion riyals to improve hospital
emergency rooms and intensive care units.
