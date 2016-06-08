DUBAI, June 8 Saudi Arabia's stock market may
edge higher on Wednesday as the government delivered a series of
televised panel discussions with key ministers outlining a
five-year economic transformation plan, while other Gulf bourses
may hold onto recent gains as oil holds at 2016 highs.
On Monday, the government published a five-year National
Transformation Plan (NTP), part of a wider set of reforms
launched in April as "Vision 2030".
Finance Minister Ibrahim Alassaf said on Tuesday in a
televised panel discussion in Jeddah that Saudi Arabia will pay
for parts of its five-year economic reform plan by making
efficiency savings and cutting spending on existing projects.
The plan, which sets targets for government agencies and
includes spending on new initiatives in housing, healthcare,
mining and renewable energy, will cost an estimated 270 billion
riyals ($72 billion) to implement.
On Tuesday the stock market reacted positively to the NTP,
with the index notching up 0.9 percent as investors
absorbed the different targets set out in the 110 page document.
"It is clear that there will be a huge push to generate more
growth from the private sector and to encourage the small and
mid-sized firms to contribute more to non-oil growth," said
Jassim al-Jubran, senior analyst at Riyadh-based Aljazira
Capital.
Jubran added that the plans, although were a good starting
point, were not detailed enough to draw hard conclusions but
overall he believes the short term will be challenging for some
industrial companies as austerity weighs on profits.
Dar Al Arkan, one of Saudi Arabia's top property
developers, is set for another day of strong gains after the
company said late on Tuesday it was in talks with the government
to provide housing units under the kingdom's economic reform
plan.
Earlier that day shares in Dar Al Arkan jumped their 10
percent daily limit to close at 5.45 riyals.
Elsewhere in the Gulf, bourses may hold onto recent gains,
as Brent prices continues to trade above $50 in early
Asian trade.
In Egypt the main index last at 7,717, triggered a
minor bullish triangle formed by the highs and lows since early
May and pointing up to the April peak of 7,994.
The index may get a further boost after the currency
strengthened on the black market, a sign that worries over
further devaluation have abated, for now. Three currency traders
cited 10.9 pounds per dollar as the black market rate on
Tuesday, stronger than last week's rate of 11 pounds per dollar.
The official rate is at 8.78 per dollar.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)