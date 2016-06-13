* Saudi Electricity up on plan to build two solar plants
* But Dar Al Arkan falls on profit-taking
* MSCI decisions on Tuesday to affect markets
* Blue chips weigh on Dubai, Abu Dhabi
* Egypt's OTMT extends loss after acquisition called off
By Celine Aswad
DUBAI, June 13 Most stock markets in the Middle
East edged down on Monday after global bourses and oil prices
fell further and Egypt's Orascom Telecom saw a second day of
steep losses after an acquisition plan was called off but Saudi
Arabian shares were firm.
Riyadh's index recovered from early weakness to end
up 0.3 percent as Saudi Electricity Co (SEC) climbed
2.5 percent.
SEC said at the weekend that it was inviting expressions of
interest from companies to build two solar power plants; the
firms would invest in the plants and sell electricity to SEC in
deals that could become models for future infrastructure
projects under Saudi Arabia's economic reform plan.
Other blue chips also supported the market with the largest
listed Islamic lender, Al Rajhi Banking, gaining 1.7
percent. Retailer Fawaz Al Hokair rose 3.4 percent.
But Dar Al Arkan Real Estate, which had surged
nearly 30 percent since news that it was in talks with the
government to build housing units under last week's economic
plan, fell 1.6 percent to 6.35 riyals. Eight analysts polled by
Reuters have a 5.94 riyal mean price target for the stock.
Many portfolio managers are still sizing up the likely
impact of the economic reform plan on companies' earnings; they
have largely stayed clear of making long-term commitments to
Saudi shares.
Another factor looming for the market is international index
compiler MSCI, which is to announce after the close on Tuesday
whether it will put Saudi Arabia on review for possible
inclusion in its emerging markets index as early as mid-2017.
Inclusion would bring billions of dollars of passive foreign
funds into the market but fund managers are split on whether
Saudi Arabia is likely to be put on review this year.
Mohammad Shabbir, head of equity funds at Dubai-based
Rasmala Investment Bank, said there was a high possibility for
MSCI to include Saudi Arabia in its index next year because of
an easing of foreign ownership restrictions and reforms to the
trading environment announced in early May.
MSCI will also announce on Tuesday whether China A-shares
will be upgraded to its emerging markets index. If they are,
this would dilute the weightings of other Middle Eastern markets
in the index - the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Egypt -
causing outflows of passive funds from them.
"The impact of the outflow will be short-lived," said
Shabbir.
Mohamed el-Jamal, head of capital markets at Abu Dhabi's
Waha Capital, said he was expecting about $100 million of
outflows from the UAE, Qatar and Egypt if China A-share
inclusion went ahead.
DUBAI, EGYPT
Dubai's index lost 0.4 percent, weighed down by
further declines in large caps. Emaar Properties fell
1 percent, leaving it down 9 percent from its late April high.
In Abu Dhabi, heavyweight banking shares were the main drag
on the index, which slipped 0.1 percent. National Bank of
Abu Dhabi declined 2.4 percent.
Qatar's main index dropped 0.9 percent to close at
the day's low of 9,704 points. A sell-off in blue chips weighed
on the bourse, with real estate developer Ezdan Holding
slumping 3.2 percent.
Cairo's main index edged down 0.1 percent as
Orascom Telecom retreated a further 4.6 percent. It
slid 5.7 percent on Sunday after a plan by its unit Beltone
to acquire CI Capital from Commercial International
Bank (CIB) was called off because it failed to win
regulatory approval.
Orascom said it would re-engage in the acquisition once all
"regulatory obstacles" were overcome, but the failure of the
deal was seen by some investors as a blow to prominent
businessman Naguib Sawiris, who family controls Orascom, and to
the Egyptian investment climate in general. However, shares in
CIB bounced 1.7 percent on Monday.
MONDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index added 0.3 percent to 6,590 points.
DUBAI
* The index dropped 0.4 percent to 3,323 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 4,365 points.
QATAR
* The index lost 0.9 percent to 9,704 points.
EGYPT
* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 7,645 points.
KUWAIT
* The index fell 0.2 percent to 5,412 points.
OMAN
* The index declined 0.4 percent to 5,847 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index gained 0.7 percent to 1,123 points.
