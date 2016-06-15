DUBAI, June 15 Gulf stock markets were narrowly
mixed in early trade on Wednesday with Saudi Arabia holding up
despite disappointing news that MSCI did not put the country on
a list for possible reclassification to emerging market status.
The Saudi index edged up 0.2 percent in the first
half-hour of trade as Saudi Electricity, which has
surged this week on news of a novel financing method for two
planned solar power plants, gained a further 0.3 percent.
In its annual market classification review, MSCI welcomed
market reforms announced by Saudi authorities last month but
merely said that once implemented by mid-2017, they would "bring
the Saudi equity market closer to Emerging Market accessibility
standards".
This appeared to suggest that the Saudi market is unlikely
to be included in the MSCI emerging index before mid-2018 at the
earliest. In a research note, investment bank EFG-Hermes noted
that if MSCI followed its standard timeframe -- which it does
not always do -- May 2019 would be the earliest possible
inclusion date.
Investors had not been betting heavily that Saudi Arabia
would be placed on the review list, fund managers said, so
MSCI's decision did not push the market down.
Dubai's index added 0.3 percent as eight of the 10
most heavily traded stocks rose. Most of the gains were minimal,
except for real estate developer Deyaar, which climbed
3.0 percent as it posted the largest volume.
Abu Dhabi's index fell 0.3 percent although Union
National Bank AD> rose 1.4 percent. Qatar's index
was flat although several blue chips gained strongly, with Qatar
National Bank rising 2.0 percent and Mesaieed
Petrochemical adding 3.0 percent.
MSCI also decided on Tuesday to delay including Chinese
A-shares in its emerging markets index. This was modestly
positive for the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, since Chinese
inclusion would have diluted their weightings in the index.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Catherine Evans)