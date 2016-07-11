DUBAI, July 11 Egypt's stock market maintained its upward trajectory in early trade on Monday as investors were again buoyed by hopes of a further devaluation of the North African nation's currency.

The main measure was up 1.6 percent, building on gains in the previous two sessions after the central bank governor said the Egyptian pound should be a market-based currency where demand and supply set the price.

Developers Talaat Mostafa Group Holding and Sixth of October Development and Investment Co (SODIC) rose 3.6 percent and 2.9 percent respectively after closing limit up on Sunday. Global Telecom Holding hit a fresh 15-month high on gains of 3.4 percent.

Qatar's index breached the 10,000-point mark for the first time since mid-May as it resumed trading after the Eid al-Fitr holiday, with banks the main support.

Commercial Bank of Qatar increased 2 percent, and Qatar National Bank advanced 1.2 percent the day before it reports its second-quarter numbers.

Dubai's market was heading towards its highest close since May 1, up 0.6 percent.

Neighbouring Abu Dhabi's measure continued its retreat from last Monday's 9-1/2 week high, slipping 0.2 percent. National Bank of Abu Dhabi was the main drag, down 2.4 percent.

Saudi Arabia's bourse advanced 0.2 percent after spending much of the first hour of trading near-flat.

Advanced Petrochemical slipped 0.2 percent after reporting a 23.5 percent year-on-year decline in second-quarter net profit to 186 million riyals ($49.6 million). The figure was in line with the average estimate of three analysts, according to Eikon data.

Kuwait's exchange was 0.4 percent lower, with most trading in small-cap stocks, a sign of speculative retail investors dominating amid a lack of catalysts. The heaviest-traded stock was National Ranges Co, which was down 1.85 percent. ($1 = 3.7500 riyals) (Reporting by David French; Editing by Keith Weir)