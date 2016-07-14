DUBAI, July 14 Gulf shares traded lower on Thursday after two days of gains as investors paused ahead of expected economic policy moves in major global markets.

The Bank of England is due to make its first post-Brexit policy decision on Thursday, with analysts expecting the Bank to cut interest rates to a record low to calm markets.

This, coupled with expectations of further economic stimulus this month in Japan, has revived risk appetite among global investors, pushing funds into emerging markets including the Gulf. All traded higher in the previous two days.

Qatar was among the least impacted in Thursday's pullback, falling marginally. The index has been on a strong run, rising in 16 of the previous 18 sessions, with its 1.8 percent increase of the prior day the biggest in that sequence.

Qatar Electricity and Water Co rose 0.2 percent after the Gulf state's monopoly utility posted a 13.4 percent increase in second-quarter net profit, according to Reuters calculations.

Qatar Gas Transport Co (Nakilat) was 0.2 percent down after the firm, one of the world's largest shippers of liquefied natural gas, posted a 2.8 percent decline in second-quarter net profit.

Saudi Arabia's Tadawul and Egypt's exchange both slipped 0.1 percent, with Kuwait's bourse shedding 0.2 percent.

Declines elsewhere were more substantial.

Dubai's index slipped 0.9 percent, weighed down by Dubai Islamic Bank which fell 3.1 percent.

Arabtec Holding edged 0.7 percent lower after the builder said it obtained a 400 million dirham ($109 million) debt facility from its main shareholder, Aabar.

Abu Dhabi's benchmark was down 0.3 percent, hit by declines in energy stocks. Abu Dhabi National Energy Co dropped 5.5 percent.

In Oman, the index fell 0.6 percent.

Bank Dhofar and Omantel, which both reported double-digit profit increases for the three months to June 30, traded flat and 1.8 percent lower respectively.

Bahrain bucked the trend to gain 0.2 percent.

($1 = 3.6723 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh and David French; editing by John Stonestreet)