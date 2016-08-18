* Saudi Arabia Fertilizers surges in volatile trade
* Qatar National Bank falls back sharply
* Dubai index rebounds near technical resistance
* DP World rises after Q2 earnings
* Cement shares sag in Egypt
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Aug 18 Gulf stock markets were narrowly
mixed in quiet trade on Thursday as petrochemical shares
supported Saudi Arabia's index but Qatar pulled back after a
surge this week due to hopes for inflows of foreign funds.
The Saudi stock index closed 0.1 percent higher as
the petrochemical sector's sub-index gained 1.1 percent
after Brent crude oil futures hit a five-week high of
$49.93 a barrel overnight. Saudi Arabia Fertilizers
closed 4.8 percent higher in volatile trade.
But Qatar's index dropped 0.8 percent after gaining
this week on expectations for fund inflows in mid-September,
when index compiler FTSE will upgrade the bourse to emerging
market status.
Among stocks which may become components of FTSE's emerging
market index and led the bourse up this week, Qatar National
Bank fell back 2.1 percent and Qatar Insurance
edged down 0.1 percent.
Dubai's stock index rose 0.4 percent to 3,572
points, rebounding after failing a test earlier this week of
technical resistance on its April peak of 3,605 points. Emaar
Properties rose 0.6 percent.
Port operator DP World climbed 1.0 percent after
reporting a 50 percent jump in first-half net profit, though
this was on the back of acquisitions; the company also said it
was delaying the expansion of Dubai's Jebel Ali port because of
softer market conditions.
Egypt's index fell 0.4 percent amid a wave of
selling in cement shares, with Arabian Cement losing
5.6 percent.
