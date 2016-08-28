* Saudi trading volume remains very low

* Khodar leaps after securing credit facility, contract

* Saudi Basic Industries falls as it goes ex-dividend

* Qatar's GIS rebounds on hope for FTSE index inclusion

* Wheat corruption case hits Egyptian cabinet

By Andrew Torchia

DUBAI, Aug 28 Stock markets in Saudi Arabia and Qatar partially recovered on Sunday from last week's losses, while other Gulf markets dropped in quiet trade and Egypt sank as the government was hit by a corruption scandal in the wheat industry.

Saudi Arabia's index, which had dropped 4.0 percent last week because of concern about the country's economic slowdown, rose 1.6 percent as many stocks reliant on domestic demand rebounded.

Nevertheless, trading volume remained thin - among its lowest levels this year - which suggested many investors remained wary of the market and that it might not be starting an extended rally.

Builder Abdullah Abdul Mohsin al-Khodari and Sons climbed 8.6 percent after it renewed a 132 million riyal ($35.2 million) Islamic credit facility, allowing it to obtain working capital for projects, and won a 69 million riyal contract from the water ministry.

Investors have been concerned about the Saudi construction industry's access to financing because of a sharp slowdown in the sector and tightening liquidity at banks.

Utility Saudi Electricity added 5.3 percent and Al Jazira Bank rose 3.1 percent. The biggest petrochemical company, Saudi Basic Industries, dropped 0.3 percent as it went ex-dividend.

Qatar's index rose 0.6 percent in modest turnover as top lender Qatar National Bank rebounded 1.5 percent.

Drilling rig provider Gulf International Services added 0.8 percent after the Qatar exchange said index compiler FTSE had added GIS to the list of companies eligible for its secondary emerging markets index.

FTSE's original list of 20 companies did not include GIS, sending the stock 1.4 percent lower on Thursday. FTSE will publish a confirmed list of stocks to be included in its index after the market closes on Wednesday.

Dubai edged 0.1 percent lower although courier firm Aramex climbed 3.9 percent in unusually heavy trade. Abu Dhabi slipped 0.4 percent in a broad-based decline, with eight of the 10 most heavily traded stocks falling.

In Egypt, the index fell 1.0 percent to a three-week low after the Minister of Supply Khaled Hanafi resigned amid the highest-profile corruption case since President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi came to power in 2014.

A parliamentary fact-finding commission's report into corruption in Egypt's wheat industry found the government played a key role in "wasting public funds" in its costly food subsidy programme.

The controversy could destabilise the cabinet or distract its attention from economic reforms needed to secure a $12 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund. It could also complicate an international bond issue which the country plans in late September or early October.

(Editing by Andrew Bolton)