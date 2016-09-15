DUBAI, Sept 15 United Arab Emirates stock
markets look set to fall in thin trade on Thursday as they
reopen after long Eid al-Adha holidays.
Many investors may remain absent on the last day of the
working week, and for those who return, the global environment
is not positive.
Brent crude oil fell about 3 percent for a second
straight day on Wednesday and now stands just above $46.00 a
barrel, while MSCI's emerging market equity index has
dropped 4.6 percent since UAE bourses last traded at the end of
last week.
In Dubai, telecommunications operator du may see
some selling as its shares go ex-dividend on Thursday.
Other major Gulf markets remain closed until next week.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia)