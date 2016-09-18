DUBAI, Sept 18 Saudi Arabian stocks pulled back
in early trade on Sunday after the bourse reopened following the
Eid al-Adha break, with investors deterred by a recent downturn
in global equity and oil markets.
Riyadh's index was down 1.3 percent after an hour of
trade as three quarters of the traded shares dropped.
Oil-related companies were the biggest losers, with Saudi
Kayan Petrochemical declining 2.3 percent in heavy
trade, after Brent futures fell by around 5 percent
during the 10 days the Riyadh bourse was closed.
Banking shares were also weak with heavyweight National
Commercial Bank falling 2.2 percent.
Key interest rates in Saudi Arabia are linked to U.S
interest rates, given the currency's peg to the dollar, and the
uncertainty over Wednesday's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting
following a week of mixed U.S economic data weighed on
sentiment. However, the market viewed the likelihood of a
U.S. rate rise as low.
Qatar's share index climbed 0.4 percent with gainers
outnumbering losers 12-to-8.
Before the holiday the index was hit by profit taking as
investors dumped shares which had outperformed last month in
anticipation of their inclusion in index compiler FTSE's
secondary emerging market index on Sept. 20.
Islamic lender Masraf Al Rayan was up 0.3 percent
on Sunday and Qatar Insurance gained 1.7 percent.
Dubai's index was little changed after it had
dropped 1.1 percent on Thursday, when it reopened after a
week-long holiday.
Shuaa Capital, the most traded stock, jumped 6.9
percent. Shares in the investment firm have surged over the past
three weeks since the firm started to offer liquidity services
for Nasdaq Dubai's single stock futures trades. Shuaa is the
only firm offering market-making facilities to brokers.
Dubai Parks and Resorts added 0.6 percent; the
amusement park builder will be opening its theme parks next
month.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Susan Fenton)