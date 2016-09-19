DUBAI, Sept 19 Bourses in the Gulf may consolidate on Monday as oil bounced on comments from a key producer about reaching an output stabilizing deal and global shares advanced.

After retreating by about 5 percent over the last 10 days, Brent crude contracts rose almost 2 percent to $46.51 a barrel in Asian trade, triggered by comments from Venezuela about OPEC and non-OPEC producers being close to reaching an output stabilizing deal and as clashes in Libya raised concerns that efforts to restart crude exports could be disrupted.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.8 percent ahead of central bank meetings in the United States and Japan this week. {mkts/glob]

Activity in the region was lethargic on Sunday, with volume on the Saudi exchange at a one-year low as investors were reluctant to re-enter the market after a long Eid holiday and as the global backdrop offered little impetus to take fresh positions.

But investors are likely to take note of the slight improvement in global markets and allocate funds in oil-linked companies, while Dubai and Qatar's exchanges, the ones most exposed to foreign funds, may see an improvement in liquidity.

The near-term outlook is turning slightly positive, according to Credit Suisse. Over the next three-to-six months analysts expect Gulf equities to perform better, supported by a more positive outlook on oil prices and stabilizing earnings forecasts.

"Valuations are reasonably attractive, being in line with the long-term average... Technicals suggest the worst is behind us."

But Credit Suisse stressed that it is "too early to turn outright bullish" as sentiment is still muted given that there are no clear triggers in the short term and the outlook for Saudi Arabia is near-term negative.

"Downside risks (for Saudi Arabia) remain on the horizon, primarily from earnings downgrades, but we believe these should predominantly feature in the banking sector and are unlikely to be broad-based." (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Sunil Nair)