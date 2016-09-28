* Saudi index at lowest close since Jan. 21
* Petrochemical stocks hit by oil price disappointment
* Austerity threatens shares favoured by retail investors
* Some telcos, utilities outperform as defensive stocks
* Egypt's Kabo surges after annual earnings
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, Sept 28 Saudi Arabia's stock market fell
sharply for a second straight day on Wednesday, leading the
entire region down, in response to weak oil prices and
government austerity measures.
The Saudi equities index, which had retreated 3.8
percent on Tuesday, sank a further 3.4 percent to 5,534 points,
its lowest finish since Jan. 21. It has tumbled 19.5 percent
from a peak in April.
Trading volume climbed to a two-month high as the index fell
below technical support on the February low of 5,551 points,
though it closed off its intra-day low. It has stronger support
at the January low of 5,349 points.
Brent oil futures had fallen about 3 percent to
around $46 a barrel on Tuesday after Iran rejected an offer from
Saudi Arabia to limit its oil output in exchange for Riyadh
cutting supply.
This hit petrochemical stocks, with Saudi Basic Industries
sliding 4.0 percent on Wednesday. PetroRabigh
outperformed the sector, dropping only 2.1 percent,
after saying it would proceed eventually with a rights issue
that has been delayed since 2015.
The Saudi insurance sector also suffered after the
government said this week that it would reduce bonuses and perks
for public sector workers; insurance stocks are favoured by
local retail investors, who will have less disposable income
because of the austerity drive.
"In Saudi Arabia it is very common to see an average public
sector employee trading in the stock market, because someone
from his family once made a fat profit - but those days are long
gone now. They simply won't have the financial flexibility with
these austerity moves," said a Jeddah-based broker.
Among other stocks directly exposed to consumer sentiment,
travel agent Al Tayyar plunged 8.2 percent.
Some telecommunications firms and utilities, seen as
defensive shares, performed relatively well and Zain Saudi
was one of only four rising stocks, gaining 3.1
percent.
Elsewhere in the Gulf, Dubai's index fell 0.4
percent in thin trade as Emaar Properties lost 1.0
percent. Abu Dhabi dropped 0.5 percent with another real
estate firm, Aldar Properties, falling 1.5 percent.
Qatar edged down only 0.1 percent, supported by a 1.2
percent gain by Industries Qatar.
In Egypt, the index dropped 0.5 percent in a
broad-based decline. But textile producer Kabo jumped
10 percent in its highest trading volume since January after
posting a 14 percent rise in net profit for the year to June 30.
WEDNESDAY'S HIGHLIGHTS
SAUDI ARABIA
* The index sank 3.4 percent to 5,534 points.
DUBAI
* The index fell 0.4 percent to 3,453 points.
ABU DHABI
* The index dropped 0.5 percent to 4,449 points.
EGYPT
* The index fell 0.5 percent to 7,908 points.
QATAR
* The index edged down 0.1 percent to 10,465 points.
KUWAIT
* The index fell 0.2 percent to 5,402 points.
OMAN
* The index slipped 0.4 percent to 5,726 points.
BAHRAIN
* The index edged up 0.2 percent to 1,142 points.
