RIYADH Oct 26 Middle Eastern stock markets may pull back on Wednesday after both global bourses and oil prices turned down, although Qatari real estate shares could attract interest after strong third-quarter earnings.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is down 0.7 percent while Brent oil futures have retreated 1.1 percent to $50.21, bringing this week's losses to 3 percent.

Saudi Arabia's stock index has risen for five straight days on buying-back after last week's huge international bond sale by the government improved sentiment.

Short-term profit-taking could now interrupt that rebound, at least temporarily, especially after the central bank said late on Tuesday that it had asked local banks to reschedule the property loans of citizens whose incomes had been reduced by government austerity measures - a reminder that banks are bearing much of the pain of austerity.

In Qatar, however, two major real estate firms reported strong third-quarter earnings after drops in the first half of this year.

Barwa Real Estate posted a 136 percent rise in net profit to 297.4 million riyals ($81.7 million), while United Development Co reported a more than three-fold rise in profit. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)