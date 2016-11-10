DUBAI Nov 10 Stock markets in the Gulf look set to recover from the shock of a Donald Trump presidency on Thursday in line with global bourses, while Saudi Arabia's index may record its third straight week of gains.

Following Trump's election victory, world markets initially fell sharply but they are now bouncing back. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan is up 2.0 percent after slumping 2.4 percent on Wednesday; Wall Street stocks rallied on Wednesday with the Dow Jones industrial average closing up 1.4 percent.

In the Gulf, stock markets that are more vulnerable to foreign fund flows were hit on Weddnesday, although to a lesser degree than other emerging markets. Dubai's index fell 0.8 percent and Qatar's main index lost 0.1 percent.

Many economists believe that although there may be a period of uncertainty as policy makers and businesses await Trump's policies, the Gulf region will be relatively resilient and because of its currency pegs, could benefit from any protracted period of lower interest rates if the U.S. central bank delays tightening.

Saudi Arabia's index closed 0.8 percent up at 6,380 points on Wednesday after testing technical resistance on the August peak of 6,396 points. Trading volume spiked to a seven-month high, suggesting longer-term investors see any sell-off as a buy-in opportunity. The index has now gained 15.9 percent over a 30-day period.

Egypt's large-cap index has now risen 20 percent since the float of the currency a week ago, taking the index to its highest level since 2008.

On Thursday the index may see further upside after the largest listed lender, Commercial International Bank (CIB), reported third-quarter net profit of 1.70 billion Egpytian pounds ($100 million), a 28 percent gain from the year-ago period.

However, over the last two days the broader index has outperformed, suggesting that investors are starting to book profits on lofty prices in blue chips, a trend that could continue or intensify. (Reporting by Celine Aswad; Editing by Andrew Torchia)