DUBAI Nov 15 Individual stocks in the United Arab Emirates and Qatar may move on Tuesday in response to adjustments by index compiler MSCI, while expectations for further falls of market interest rates in Saudi Arabia could support that market.

The international market environment looks broadly neutral, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan marginally higher and Brent crude oil flat below $45 a barrel, although U.S. Treasury yields are continuing to rise, which may pull funds from emerging markets.

In its November review, effective at the close on Nov. 30, MSCI upgraded Dubai's DXB Entertainments to its UAE index and deleted Dubai Financial Market, while moving Arabtec down from the standard index to its small cap index. Arqaam Capital estimated this would cause net passive inflows of $65 million into DXB, and outflows of $40 million from Arabtec and $34 million from DFM.

MSCI also downgraded Vodafone Qatar to its small cap index while adding Qatar First Bank to that index; Arqaam estimated net outflows of $48 million due to Vodafone and an inflow of $2 million due to Qatar First.

Saudi Arabia's market pulled back on Monday after seven straight sessions of gains, but central bank officials predicted further falls in money rates at a news conference on Monday afternoon, saying proceeds of last month's $17.5 billion sovereign bond sale had not yet been deposited in local banks. This may help sentiment on Tuesday.

Fifteen stocks were added to the MSCI Saudi Arabia Index, including Advanced Petrochemicals, Al Tayyar Travel and Saudi British Bank.

In Egypt, Alexandria Mineral Oils was added to MSCI's small cap index and Amer Group, Arabian Cement and Qalaa Holdings deleted, although Arqaam said this would cause only very minor passive fund flows.

