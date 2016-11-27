DUBAI Nov 27 The short-term technical outlook for some major Middle Eastern stocks markets appears to be weakening, which could weigh on share prices on Sunday.

Saudi Arabia's index, last at 6,797 points, closed on Thursday well off its intra-day high, failing an initial test of resistance on its April peak of 6,876 points. That level could be a ceiling for the market, at least in the short term.

Dubai's index, last at 3,324 points, failed a test on Thursday of minor resistance on its late October peak of 3,368 points.

And the Egyptian index dropped 1.7 percent to 11,353 points, falling from near a strong technical barrier at its 2008 record high of 12,039 points. Any further drop on Sunday would confirm a bearish engulfing pattern on the daily candlestick chart, indicating the spectacular rally on the back of this month's currency devaluation has ended for now.

The global environment is mixed; Wall Street closed at record highs on Friday and MSCI's all-country world equity index rose 0.5 percent, but Brent crude oil sank 3.6 percent to $47.24 a barrel.

Results of Kuwait's parliamentary elections are expected later on Sunday. Nearly 300 candidates were vying for 50 seats in an assembly that has legislative powers but which critics say has long acted as a drag on attempts to strengthen fiscal discipline in one of the world's wealthiest countries.

If the results suggest the new parliament is likely to cooperate with the government on economic reforms, that could be seen as positive for stocks, though in the past the market has shown little response to specific political events. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia)